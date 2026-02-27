9-1-1 Director Aisha Hinds On The Show's New Couple, Buck's Runway Moves, And Hen's Future With The 118

We're no numerology experts, but getting to direct Season 9, Episode 11 of "9-1-1" feels like a pretty big deal, and Aisha Hinds doesn't disagree, telling TVLine, "I did feel kind of like sentimental about that."

And what an episode it was. Despite her doctor approving a return to the 118, Hen needed to decide for herself whether she was ready to risk something going wrong again, which could put herself and others in danger. Her sign from the universe came when she and Karen were t-boned by another vehicle; they were fine, allowing her to leap back into first-responder mode to rescue the other victims. It's who she is, and it's who she's decided to remain for the foreseeable future. (Phew!)

Meanwhile, Eddie spent most of the hour convinced that Abigail was stalking him, complete with writing "Stay away from her!" on his truck, presumably about his blossoming relationship with Alex. As it turns out, the message was about Abigail from her father, who was finally taken down after a tussle with Eddie at the end of the episode. That said, the verdict is still out on Eddie and Alex; they were awfully cagey when Athena questioned them about their feelings.

And then there was the "Sizzle and Spark" firefighters' bachelor auction, which triggered a wave of insecurity in Buck, who's starting to feel his age. Fortunately, a pep talk from Maddie ("Get out there and shake your a**, old man!") encouraged him to give it his all on the runway, complete with a savage shirt-rip. As for his fellow bachelors, Eddie cooked up a plan for Maddie to make a fake bid on him to game the system, and a pity bid from May earned her a first "date" (of many to come?) with Ravi.

Read on for TVLine's full Q&A with Hinds about directing the February 26 episode of "9-1-1," including her thoughts on Hen's future with the 118, Oliver Stark's unexpected runway moves, and the show's potential new couple.