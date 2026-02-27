TVLine Asks: Is The Pitt Med Student The Worst? Did Scrubs Divorce Devastate? How Will SNL Spoof Heated Rivalry? And More
We've got questions, and maybe you've got answers! With another week of TV gone by, we're lobbing queries left and right about "Scrubs," "The Pitt," "Saturday Night Live," and more!
1 | Between Meg discovering pumpkin spice lattes and Stewie discovering memes, were this week's episodes of "Family Guy" both written in, like, 2010?
2 | With that title card at the end of the "A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms" finale, did you think that maybe the show was serious about changing its name to "A Knight of the Nine Kingdoms"?
3 | "Industry" frenemies Harper and Yasmin have certainly had their share of ups and downs, but what's your take on that Episode 7 kiss? Drunken fun or something more?
4 | Does "The Neighborhood" exist in an alternate universe where reality show obsessives would be turning exclusively to "Entertainment Tonight" for all their celebrity gossip in 2026 and not social media (or, more specifically, Deux Moi)?
5 | We get that Scola and Nina's wedding on "FBI" was a small, city hall-style affair, but didn't they want to invite anyone else besides their government-sanctioned colleagues?
6 | On "CIA," do you think the mole is someone we already know and do you have any early guesses? And with Alana De La Garza and Missy Peregrym already set to guest-star, is there anyone else from the "FBI" universe you want to see cross over to the new spin-off?
We're also wondering...
7 | "Paradise" viewers, what's your current "Alex" theory? And how much did you wince when, in a flashback, President Bradford asked his secretary, whom we know didn't make it to the bunker, "What would I do without you?"
8 | Did Will Trent confronting Caleb about not being there for him growing up remind anyone else of Barney Stinson confronting his own absentee father on "How I Met Your Mother"?
9 | How messy were the "Summer House" editors for cutting to Carl when his former fiancé Lindsay said in a confessional that she was done choosing the wrong guys just to beat her biological clock?
10 | Wasn't that autotune mic at the press conference in this week's "Best Medicine" the dumbest, and also the best, joke in the episode?
11 | If you were on Cila's "Survivor" tribe, would you have voted out Jenna or Cirie? And what was tougher to watch: Cirie struggling at the immunity challenge or Kyle getting hurt and being medically evacuated from the game?
12 | Just based on the trailer, doesn't Season 2 of "Jury Duty" look more phony and over-the-top than Season 1? Was the first season's low-key brilliance just impossible to replicate, in retrospect?
We'd also like to know...
13 | "Scrubs" fans, how devastated were you to discover that J.D. and Elliot's marriage didn't work out? Did hearing Carla call J.D. "Bambi" again give you goosebumps? Did you enjoy Joel Kim Booster's Dr. Park as J.D.'s new foil? And speaking of Dr. Park... for those of you who also watched "The Good Doctor," did you experience deja vu watching a medical show on ABC with doctors named Asher and Park?
14 | On "The Traitors," did you catch them playing a snippet of the traditional figure skating music "Boléro" when Olympic skater Johnny Weir was banished?
15 | The bodega hostage situation, being held at knifepoint during a home invasion, and now firsthand witnessing the shooting of his mentor: How much more trauma can "Law & Order: SVU" Assistant District Attorney Dominick "Sonny" Carisi Jr. withstand?!
16 | On "The Pitt," has med student Ogilvie ever been more insufferable than he was while treating Howard?
17 | Given that "SNL" already has spoofed "Heated Rivalry" with the "Heated Wizardry" sketch this season, how do you think the show will invoke host Connor Storrie's massively popular drama when he hosts this Saturday's episode? And his "Heated" co-star Hudson Williams has to show up for a cameo, right?
Hit the comments with your answers and any TV Qs of your own!