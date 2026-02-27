TVLine Asks: Is The Pitt Med Student The Worst? Did Scrubs Divorce Devastate? How Will SNL Spoof Heated Rivalry? And More

We've got questions, and maybe you've got answers! With another week of TV gone by, we're lobbing queries left and right about "Scrubs," "The Pitt," "Saturday Night Live," and more!

1 | Between Meg discovering pumpkin spice lattes and Stewie discovering memes, were this week's episodes of "Family Guy" both written in, like, 2010?

2 | With that title card at the end of the "A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms" finale, did you think that maybe the show was serious about changing its name to "A Knight of the Nine Kingdoms"?

3 | "Industry" frenemies Harper and Yasmin have certainly had their share of ups and downs, but what's your take on that Episode 7 kiss? Drunken fun or something more?

4 | Does "The Neighborhood" exist in an alternate universe where reality show obsessives would be turning exclusively to "Entertainment Tonight" for all their celebrity gossip in 2026 and not social media (or, more specifically, Deux Moi)?

5 | We get that Scola and Nina's wedding on "FBI" was a small, city hall-style affair, but didn't they want to invite anyone else besides their government-sanctioned colleagues?

6 | On "CIA," do you think the mole is someone we already know and do you have any early guesses? And with Alana De La Garza and Missy Peregrym already set to guest-star, is there anyone else from the "FBI" universe you want to see cross over to the new spin-off?