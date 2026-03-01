Marshals: Everything To Remember About Yellowstone Before Watching Kayce's CBS Spin-Off

The next chapter in Taylor Sheridan's "Yellowstone" saga begins on Sunday, March 1 (CBS, 8/7c) with the series premiere of "Marshals," a crime procedural following Kayce Dutton's (Luke Grimes) new life as a member of the U.S. Marshals. No prior "Yellowstone" knowledge is required to enjoy "Marshals," as Kayce's history is recapped well enough in dialogue, but it couldn't hurt to refresh your memory about where things left off for the Dutton family back in 2024.

Only a few familiar faces from "Yellowstone" are returning for "Marshals." In addition to Grimes, we'll also reunite with Brecken Merrill as Kayce's teenage son Tate, Gil Birmingham as Broken Rock chairman Thomas Rainwater, and Mo Brings Plenty as Rainwater's right-hand man Mo.

The rest of the show's principal cast, aka Kayce's fellow U.S. Marshals, is composed of fresh faces: Arielle Kebbel as Belle, Ash Santos as Andrea, Tatanka Means as Miles, and Logan Marshall-Green as Cal.

Read on for a refresher on where Kayce and the rest of the Duttons ended up after "Yellowstone," and what they're up to during "Marshals":