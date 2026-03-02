Idris Elba Appeared In A Forgotten Vampire Show That Tried To Be The British X-Files

There are many shows like "The X-Files" out there, but only one of them stars Idris Elba as a member of a secret vampire-hunting organization that works on behalf of the government and the Vatican. That series is called "Ultraviolet," Joe Ahearne's one-season wonder horror drama that came out in 1998.

The six-episode series follows Michael (Jack Davenport), a detective out to find his partner, Jack (Stephen Moyer of "True Blood" fame), after he goes missing. However, it turns out that Michael's old friend might have fangs now, so the detective joins the aforementioned organization to try and put a stop to London's blood-drinking cabal. Elba portrays Vaughan, a former soldier who will happily kill a vampire without asking questions, even if they haven't harmed any humans.

The show's blend of horror and police procedural elements makes it feel like a British "X-Files" at times, even if the series limits its rogues' gallery of villains to vampires. Both series also underpin their spooky elements with a science-based approach, making them stand out from horror shows that are rooted into folklore and myth. What's more, someone closely associated with "The X-Files" took notice of "Ultraviolet" and tried to expand its reach.