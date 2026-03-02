Idris Elba Appeared In A Forgotten Vampire Show That Tried To Be The British X-Files
There are many shows like "The X-Files" out there, but only one of them stars Idris Elba as a member of a secret vampire-hunting organization that works on behalf of the government and the Vatican. That series is called "Ultraviolet," Joe Ahearne's one-season wonder horror drama that came out in 1998.
The six-episode series follows Michael (Jack Davenport), a detective out to find his partner, Jack (Stephen Moyer of "True Blood" fame), after he goes missing. However, it turns out that Michael's old friend might have fangs now, so the detective joins the aforementioned organization to try and put a stop to London's blood-drinking cabal. Elba portrays Vaughan, a former soldier who will happily kill a vampire without asking questions, even if they haven't harmed any humans.
The show's blend of horror and police procedural elements makes it feel like a British "X-Files" at times, even if the series limits its rogues' gallery of villains to vampires. Both series also underpin their spooky elements with a science-based approach, making them stand out from horror shows that are rooted into folklore and myth. What's more, someone closely associated with "The X-Files" took notice of "Ultraviolet" and tried to expand its reach.
Idris Elba returned for the Ultraviolet remake
Bringing "Ultraviolet" to the screen was a challenge in the '90s. Despite the popularity of shows like "Buffy the Vampire Slayer" and "The X-Files," many TV execs were still put off by horror and fantasy fare. As history has shown, though, the British vampire drama eventually landed on screens — and it inspired "X-Files" producer Howard Gordon to attempt to remake it at Fox. It didn't exactly go according to plan.
"My contract didn't stipulate that I was required to be involved in the [U.S.] pilot," Joe Ahearne, the creator of the original series, recalled of the remake in an interview with The Companion in 2022. "They made a pilot without any involvement from me whatsoever. I know it didn't work out very well because Howard Gordon [has said so]."
Elba, meanwhile, reprised his character from "Ultraviolet" in the U.S. pilot. Unfortunately, Fox wasn't interested in picking it up, but the actor moved on to bigger things afterward, establishing himself as a star overseas. Just a few short years after "Ultraviolet," Elba would find himself starring in "The Wire."