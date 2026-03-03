How Every Version Of Snowball The Cat Was Killed On The Simpsons

Snowball II is the cat currently living with the Simpson family at 742 Evergreen Terrace. As far as any casual viewer is concerned, that has been the case ever since "The Simpsons" premiered in 1989. While the series began after the death of the original Snowball, and the first cat seen on "The Simpsons" was named Snowball II, that was not the same Snowball II seen today. In fact, Lisa Simpson went through several Snowballs in Season 15, Episode 15 of "The Simpsons," titled "I, (Annoyed Grunt)-Bot."

The episode, which primarily focused on Homer disguising himself as a robot to compete on "Robot Rumble," saw Lisa having a run of bad luck after losing the original Snowball II. Shortly after that cat died, Lisa's next two cats also met with untimely ends. When Lisa was ready to finally give up on cat ownership, Eleanor Abernathy, aka Springfield's Crazy Cat Lady, threw a black cat into her arms. This little feline was initially turned away by Lisa, only to run in front of an oncoming car that swerved into a tree. Lisa was suddenly convinced this was "a good luck kitty." That good luck did not extend to Gil Gunderson, who was driving the crashed car, which then violently exploded.

Lisa dubbed her new cat Snowball V before deciding to rename her Snowball II to avoid buying a new bowl. So far, this Snowball II is the Simpsons' only cat whose nine lives haven't been cut short.