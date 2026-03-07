Jason Sudeikis Stars In A Wacky Marvel Show You Probably Never Watched But Totally Should

Although Jason Sudeikis has never officially suited up as one of the major superheroes or villains from Marvel and DC Comics in live-action form (with the minor exception being a "Fake Batman" in the abysmal anthology film, "Movie 43"), he had a voice role in a hidden gem of an animated series. "Hit-Monkey" may be one of the lesser-known television series from Marvel, but its colorful, wild characters help it stand out as an underrated entry that is set outside of the established Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Based on the Marvel Comics character of the same name created by writer Daniel Way and artist Dalibor Talajić, Hulu's "Hit-Monkey" follows the titular character (voiced by Fred Tatasciore), a Japanese macaque who under the rough mentorship of the cynically sarcastic Bryce Fowler (voiced by Sudeikis), becomes an assassin who takes on the criminal underworld of Tokyo. Bryce gets murdered by a group of unknown soldiers organized by General Kato (voiced by Eijiro Ozaki) but still aids Hit-Monkey as a ghost, as they both embark on a revenge mission together.