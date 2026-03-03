Outlander Cast Warns About Final Season: 'If You've Read The Books, You Still Don't Know What's Coming' — Watch!

"Outlander" Season 8 will get underway Friday on Starz (midnight ET on the Starz app, streaming and on-demand; 8/7c on the linear network).

The official season synopsis reads: "Jamie and Claire soon find the war has followed them home to Fraser's Ridge, now a thriving settlement that has grown and flourished in their absence. With new arrivals and changes made during their years away, the Frasers are confronted with the question of what they are willing to sacrifice for the place they call home and, more importantly, what they would sacrifice to stay together. While the Frasers keep a united front against outside intruders, family secrets finally coming to light threaten to tear them apart from the inside. Although they've left the war for America's freedom behind, their fight for Fraser's Ridge has only just begun."

Trailers for the final season have hinted that Sam Heughan's Jamie might not survive, which would be a major departure from Diana Gabaldon's books: As of the end of the latest installment, "Go Tell the Bees That I Am Gone," both Jamie and Claire are very much alive.

But don't worry, the blue-carpet conversations in the video at the top of this post aren't entirely serious. At one point, Heughan re-enacts one of Caitríona Balfe's funniest moments on set, while Balfe watches and giggles. David Berry gives us a cryptic update on the viability of a Lord John Grey spin-off... and then Maril Davis and Matthew B. Roberts put a finer (and very exciting) point on it. Finally, John Bell — who is one of the few who's seen the series' last episode — gives us his thoughts upon watching the final scene ever of "Outlander."

