Bones' Original Plan For Sweets Didnt Involve His Death

Lance Sweets (John Francis Daley) meets his maker in the "Bones" Season 10 premiere, marking a truly shocking TV death for fans of the show. And the worst part? The character might have returned if Daley's other projects didn't get in the way.

Sweets was written out of "Bones" at the end of Season 8 so Daley could co-direct "Vacation," his first directorial feature. Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter in 2014, showrunner Stephen Nathan explained that the storyline plan was to keep Sweets working with inner-city kids until Daley was ready to return. But the "Vacation" shoot got delayed, preventing that from happening and sealing Sweets' fate.

"The film was pushed and now it would have compromised everything so much — and we didn't know exactly when he was coming back — it didn't seem fair to the character or John to marginalize him and write him in and out in a revolving doorway. It didn't feel right, because the family on the show is so tightly knit."

Sweets isn't the only beloved "Bones" character to be killed off throughout the years, but his death was significant due to his core importance to the series at the time. What's more, Daley was heartbroken by the decision to end Sweets' run.