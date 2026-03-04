NCIS: Origins Midseason Premiere: Does Gibbs Regret His Drunken Marriage? Plus, Lala Hooks Up With [Spoiler]?!

Gibbs may be facing the aftermath of a drunken-mistake marriage, but Lala is leaping into an even more salacious entanglement — and our girl is sober as can be!

The "NCIS: Origins" midseason premiere picks up right after the events of the fall finale, which saw an incredibly inebriated Gibbs and Diane elope in Vegas. When a still-drunk Diane wakes up from inside a bathtub wearing Gibbs' boots the next morning, she immmediately proposes an annulment — they haven't even said "I love you" yet!

But the two are simply too hungover to deal with untying the knot. Plus, Gibbs finds out about the theater explosion — Stanley was seen setting the place ablaze in the last episode — and heads into work. (Hopefully he grabbed a bottle of Pedialyte on the way — the man is in poor shape.) As he works the case — which turns out to have been orchestrated by compound leader Abe Pruitt; Stanley was merely a pawn — Gibbs insists he and Diane will get an annulment.

But by the end of the hour, the probie finds relationship clarity in an unexpected place: the interrogation room. He finally nails his technique, discovering that less can be more, which oddly translates to his marriage with Diane. (Sorry to all the Gibbs and Diane 'shippers out there.) He realizes that he does love Diane — though it isn't the kind of all-consuming love that one might hope to have, the kind of love Gibbs may have even already had for Lala. No, this is a relationship born of convenience — and that's OK!

"Sometimes, a person shows up — right place, right time," Mark Harmon explains in voiceover as the episode concludes. "It's easy. It's simple. It's exactly what you need."