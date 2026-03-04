Matlock Sneak Peek: Henry Haber Debuts As A Fist-Bumping Lawyer Bro — Watch

"Matlock" is about to get a heavy does of testosterone — whether they want it or not.

TVLine has an exclusive sneak peek at this Thursday's episode (9 pm, CBS), with Henry Haber making his debut as Hunter, a new lawyer who's fresh out of the floater pool and ready to rock. In the clip above, Hunter immediately catches Olympia off-guard by offering her a fist bump: "I can assure you I plan to leave it all out on the court... and in the court."

He quickly surmises that she's "not into small talk" and flashes a wide grin while showing off his legal prowess, rattling off the details of a case concerning a home health care worker who's charged with manslaughter after the death of a patient. Olympia is impressed... and Hunter gives her an excited salute on his way out.

Haber is one of two new additions to the "Matlock" cast this season, along with "Parks and Rec" veteran Sarah Wright Olsen as efficiency expert Gwen. Their casting was announced back in December. (Check out our chat with Jason Ritter about last week's winter premiere.)

Press PLAY above for an exclusive sneak peek at "Matlock's" new dude, and give us your first impressions of him in the comments.