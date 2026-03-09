Who Stephen Colbert Plays In Star Trek: Starfleet Academy

Stephen Colbert has become one of the biggest names in late night television over the years. But now that his show, "The Late Show With Stephen Colbert," is going off the air in May, he definitely has room in his schedule to branch out and get involved in new things. One of his latest non-"Late Show" projects is "Star Trek: Starfleet Academy" on Paramount+.

You might have seen his name in the credits, but maybe you've also noticed that he hasn't physically shown up at any point yet in the first season so far. Here's why: Colbert plays a voice character.

"I am honored to announce that my beautiful voice will be joining 'Star Trek: Starfleet Academy' as the Digital Dean of Students," he revealed in a video message made for New York Comic Con in October 2025. "Where I'll get to announce things like, 'Attention, Ensign Krebs, your Talaxian Furfly has exited the replicator and is now mating with itself. Please report to Science Lab One immediately. Children are watching.' That's an actual line."

He added, "I'm thrilled to join this universe that I've loved for so long, and unlike my on-camera castmates, I'm thrilled to join it without having to spend four hours in hair and makeup every day." Colbert's character can be heard throughout the series so far making various school-related announcements.