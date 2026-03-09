Who Stephen Colbert Plays In Star Trek: Starfleet Academy
Stephen Colbert has become one of the biggest names in late night television over the years. But now that his show, "The Late Show With Stephen Colbert," is going off the air in May, he definitely has room in his schedule to branch out and get involved in new things. One of his latest non-"Late Show" projects is "Star Trek: Starfleet Academy" on Paramount+.
You might have seen his name in the credits, but maybe you've also noticed that he hasn't physically shown up at any point yet in the first season so far. Here's why: Colbert plays a voice character.
"I am honored to announce that my beautiful voice will be joining 'Star Trek: Starfleet Academy' as the Digital Dean of Students," he revealed in a video message made for New York Comic Con in October 2025. "Where I'll get to announce things like, 'Attention, Ensign Krebs, your Talaxian Furfly has exited the replicator and is now mating with itself. Please report to Science Lab One immediately. Children are watching.' That's an actual line."
He added, "I'm thrilled to join this universe that I've loved for so long, and unlike my on-camera castmates, I'm thrilled to join it without having to spend four hours in hair and makeup every day." Colbert's character can be heard throughout the series so far making various school-related announcements.
Expanding the Star Trek universe
It makes complete sense to see Colbert take on a role in such a prestigious sci-fi universe, because the late night host has been vocal over the years about his love of all things fantasy and science fiction. He's a well-documented "Lord of the Rings" diehard and has answered J.R.R. Tolkien-related questions from audience members at tapings of his talk show. He even had a cameo in the 2013 prequel film "The Hobbit: The Desolation of Smaug."
Plus, Colbert is a big fan of sci-fi lit. In a 2018 interview with Paul Giamatti — who also has a recurring role on "Starfleet" as the part-Klingon villain Nus Braka — the host opened up about his passion for works by writers like Henry Kuttner and Larry Niven.
Lately, the late night star has been pretty excited to discuss his part in the series. He had a hilarious exchange with Giamatti on "The Late Show" back in January, asking, "How am I as a coworker?" Giamatti hilariously joked, "You need a little work, but you're an up-and-comer. You've got a future."