15 TV Shows To Watch If You Like A Knight Of The Seven Kingdoms

Also obligatory: If you like "A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms" and "Game of Thrones," there's very little reason not to also like "House of the Dragon," which is set in the same world as both of them and has way more dragons. It even has young protagonists in the very beginning in Rhaenyra Targaryen (Milly Alcock) and Alicent Hightower (Emily Carey), childhood pals who soon grow up to become rivals played by different actors (Emma D'Arcy and Olivia Cooke) on opposite sides of a civil war.

"House of the Dragon" precedes "A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms," and seems likely to end badly for all concerned, though it does at least have a definite ending set. It also indicates precisely why House Targaryen is so important in the subsequent shows. As weak as they may seem later, this was their era to shine, as they utilized dragons as weapons of mass destruction. They didn't hesitate to use them right away, either...unlike "Game of Thrones," which kept us waiting. Thus far, it has also served as a warning that the best weapons don't necessarily win or prevent wars. Failure of diplomacy is pretty much a given in Westeros, but "House of the Dragon" digs into why that's tragic.

Be forewarned, though, that of all three Westeros shows, this one features the most incest.