9-1-1 Confirms Newest Firehouse Romance: 'None Of Us Saw That Coming,' Ryan Guzman Says

Last week's episode of "9-1-1" strongly hinted at a potential connection between May and Ravi, leaving fans wondering how their date went after the firefighter bachelor auction.

Well, the viewers — and more importantly Harry — got our answer on March 5 when May's brother dropped by her house unexpectedly, only to discover a fully naked Ravi in her kitchen. "I saw everything!" Harry exclaimed as he awkwardly stumbled out of May's house, almost pretending that the whole encounter never happened.

Things eventually came to a head at the firehouse, with Harry accusing Ravi of taking advantage of May. "She made the first move," Ravi informed him, adding "and several of the subsequent ones" just for fun. Chimney stepped in before things got too heated, but the tension remained thick.

Cut to a super uncomfortable dinner between Harry and May, during which he accused her of having "no boundaries" and turning his professional network "into her own personal dating pool." May reminded him that what she does in her personal life is none of his business, and the two eventually made peace. More importantly, Harry mended fences with Ravi. "You're a good guy... with a surprisingly muscular build for someone so lean," Harry told him.

This episode gave us Chimney and Athena's responses to May and Ravi's connection — they both chose to look the other way and not get involved — but what about the rest of the 118? Buck, Eddie, and Hen will certainly have some thoughts about this particular hookup, no?

"The rest of the house is, I would say, taken aback a little bit," Ryan Guzman tells TVLine. "None of us saw that coming. I mean, we all did, but none of 'us' saw it coming. I think we're all here for it, except Harry still has some pushback. You know, how are you going to handle someone dating your sister? You work with them at the same time, so it's a little strange. It does cause some tension between those two characters, but it's kind of fun for the rest of us to watch."