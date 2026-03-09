The Drew Barrymore Show Renewed Through 2028
Yet another daytime darling isn't going anywhere.
"The Drew Barrymore Show" has been renewed for two seasons, CBS Media Ventures announced Monday. That means the chatfest will run at least through Season 8 in 2028.
"What matters most to us is our viewers and the people that come here!" Barrymore said via statement. "This show began as a space for intimate conversation, and we're continuing to plant our flag as a truly multiplatform experience. We live in a world where people discover content in so many different ways, and from the very start in 2020, our mission was to break the mold rather than conform to the traditional daytime landscape," said Barrymore. "I hold myself accountable to staying savvy about how and where this show is seen — feeding every corner that counts, while daring to just be myself and figure out life with others. My curiosity about people is what fuels me. I'm so excited to continue as I see this endeavor as an opportunity and a gift. Our show family is deeply grateful for the support of CBS and [Paramount chair of TV media] George Cheeks, who all helped us get here."
In a separate statement, "The Drew Barrymore Show" executive producer/showrunner Jason Kurtz said: ""Drew is the original influencer —a true trendsetter and culture-driving force who has consistently stayed ahead of the conversation. The success of this show is rooted in the fact that Drew shows up as her unfiltered, authentic self every single day, continually challenging the conventions of daytime television and reimagining what the format can be in a multiplatform world."
The changing daytime TV landscape
Barrymore's show's good news follows the recent Season 5 renewal of "The Jennifer Hudson Show" and the ending of celeb-led talkshows like "The Kelly Clarkson Show" and "Sherri."
The final episodes of Sherri Shepherd's daytime series are expected to air this fall. The decision to end "Sherri" was "driven by the evolving daytime television landscape and does not reflect on the strength of the show, its production — which has found strong creative momentum this season — or the incredibly talented Sherri Shepherd," Ira Bernstein and Mort Marcus, co-presidents of show producers Debmar-Mercury, said in a joint statement. "We believe in this show and in Sherri and intend to explore alternatives for it on other platforms."
"The Kelly Clarkson Show" also will come to an end this fall, at the end of its seventh season. "Stepping away from the daily schedule will allow me to prioritize my kids, which feels necessary and right for this next chapter of our lives," Clarkson said in a statement at the time.
Are you glad to hear that Barrymore's show is sticking around? Hit the comments with your thoughts!