The Drew Barrymore Show Renewed Through 2028

Yet another daytime darling isn't going anywhere.

"The Drew Barrymore Show" has been renewed for two seasons, CBS Media Ventures announced Monday. That means the chatfest will run at least through Season 8 in 2028.

"What matters most to us is our viewers and the people that come here!" Barrymore said via statement. "This show began as a space for intimate conversation, and we're continuing to plant our flag as a truly multiplatform experience. We live in a world where people discover content in so many different ways, and from the very start in 2020, our mission was to break the mold rather than conform to the traditional daytime landscape," said Barrymore. "I hold myself accountable to staying savvy about how and where this show is seen — feeding every corner that counts, while daring to just be myself and figure out life with others. My curiosity about people is what fuels me. I'm so excited to continue as I see this endeavor as an opportunity and a gift. Our show family is deeply grateful for the support of CBS and [Paramount chair of TV media] George Cheeks, who all helped us get here."

In a separate statement, "The Drew Barrymore Show" executive producer/showrunner Jason Kurtz said: ""Drew is the original influencer —a true trendsetter and culture-driving force who has consistently stayed ahead of the conversation. The success of this show is rooted in the fact that Drew shows up as her unfiltered, authentic self every single day, continually challenging the conventions of daytime television and reimagining what the format can be in a multiplatform world."