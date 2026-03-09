Casting News: 1923 Star Joins Joshua Jackson's HBO Max Pilot, Baywatch Reboot Adds Brooks Nader, And More
Julia Schlaepfer is going into survival mode: The "1923" star will join Joshua Jackson, Kaley Cuoco, and Ray Romano in the HBO Max pilot "How to Survive Without Me," Deadline reports.
The one-hour drama from Greg Berlanti follows a family after the death of matriarch Beverly. The clan "has begun to drift, unsure how to manage their complicated, evolving lives without her guidance," per the official description, "but in true Beverly fashion, she found a way to keep running the show from the beyond."
Schlaepfer will play Beverly's daughter Liz, "a gorgeous mess who inherited her mother's gift for storytelling, but not her discipline." Romano plays father Leo, with Jackson as brother Cooper and Cuoco as Kate, "the eldest daughter who inherited her mother's perfectionism, elegance, and organizational prowess."
Schlaepfer is best known for playing Alexandra Dutton in the "Yellowstone" prequel "1923," which ran for two seasons on Paramount+. Her other TV credits include "The Politician," "Madam Secretary," and "American Horror Stories."
In other casting news...
* Swimsuit model and "Dancing With the Stars" alum Brooks Nader has joined the cast of Fox's "Baywatch" reboot, according to The Hollywood Reporter. She'll play Selene, a Zuma Beach lifeguard and the "sharp-tongued" captain who's constantly beefing with Stephen Amell's Hobie Buchannon. In addition, Hassie Harrison ("Yellowstone") will play Nat, a former foster kid turned Olympic athlete and lifeguard, per Variety.
* Michiel Huisman ("Game of Thrones") will star opposite Taylor Schilling in the NBC drama pilot "What the Dead Know." He'll play William Grant, "an experienced NYPD homicide detective" who "thinks justice is simple — black and white."
* Benjamin Bratt ("Poker Face") has joined the cast of Prime Video's "Ballard" for the upcoming Season 2, Deadline reports. He'll recur as Ryan Ainsley, a former DEA agent who is now a cowboy on an Idaho ranch. Plus, Bratt will recur on Dan Fogelman's Hulu football drama "The Land" as an NFL coach who used to work for Christopher Meloni's Danny.
* "The Rainmaker" has added Merle Dandridge ("The Last of Us") to its Season 2 cast, according to Deadline. She'll play Amanda Vonn, a powerhouse attorney who becomes a new adversary for Rudy.
* The upcoming Starz prequel "Power: Origins" has cast Zuri Reed ("National Treasure: Edge of History") as Tasha, the younger version of Naturi Naughton's character on the original "Power," per Deadline.