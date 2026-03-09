Casting News: 1923 Star Joins Joshua Jackson's HBO Max Pilot, Baywatch Reboot Adds Brooks Nader, And More

Julia Schlaepfer is going into survival mode: The "1923" star will join Joshua Jackson, Kaley Cuoco, and Ray Romano in the HBO Max pilot "How to Survive Without Me," Deadline reports.

The one-hour drama from Greg Berlanti follows a family after the death of matriarch Beverly. The clan "has begun to drift, unsure how to manage their complicated, evolving lives without her guidance," per the official description, "but in true Beverly fashion, she found a way to keep running the show from the beyond."

Schlaepfer will play Beverly's daughter Liz, "a gorgeous mess who inherited her mother's gift for storytelling, but not her discipline." Romano plays father Leo, with Jackson as brother Cooper and Cuoco as Kate, "the eldest daughter who inherited her mother's perfectionism, elegance, and organizational prowess."

Schlaepfer is best known for playing Alexandra Dutton in the "Yellowstone" prequel "1923," which ran for two seasons on Paramount+. Her other TV credits include "The Politician," "Madam Secretary," and "American Horror Stories."