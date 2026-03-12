15 Friends Episodes That Have Aged Poorly

As far as popular sitcoms go, "Friends" is very near the top of the heap. The series about a group of twentysomething buddies living in outrageously decadent Manhattan apartments helped define 1990s television, lasting for an impressive 10 seasons on NBC. It made its central cast overnight stars (who shared a special bond, as evinced by their statements after Matthew Perry's death), and even launched the decade's iconic haircut that every woman asked for at the salon but only a rare chosen few could actually pull off (The Rachel, of course). And we don't even have space to get into its banger of a theme song.

While there are a handful of absolute classic "Friends" episodes, there are also more than a few episodes that ... well, haven't stood the test of time. From homophobic jokes and outdated views of masculinity to inappropriate relationships and workplace sexual harassment played for laughs, these episodes do not represent the best that "Friends" has to offer.