Joshua Jackson Opens Up About 'Tragedy' Of James Van Der Beek's Death — Watch

It's been a month since "Dawson's Creek" star James Van Der Beek passed away, and his co-star Joshua Jackson is still processing the loss.

Jackson made his first public comments about Van Der Beek's death during an interview with NBC's "Today" on Tuesday, and he admitted that the loss of his friend still feels fresh: "For me, as a father now, I think the enormity of that tragedy for his family hits me in a very different way than just as a colleague. So I think the processing is ongoing."

Jackson and Van Der Beek "shared this amazing time" together on "Dawson's Creek," he added. "It was formational for us. I know both of us look back on that time with great fondness. But I will also say that I know that I'm really just a footnote in what he actually accomplished in his life. He became what we used to just call a good man: a man of the kind of belief, the kind of faith that allowed him to face the impossible with grace."

Jackson also called Van Der Beek "an unbelievable partner and husband, just a real man who showed up for his family and a beautiful, kind, curious, interested, dedicated father." (Watch his full "Today" interview about Van Der Beek above.)