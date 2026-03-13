The Law & Order: SVU Episode That Won Missy Peregrym Her FBI Starring Role

Missy Peregrym is primarily known for playing Maggie Bell in Dick Wolf's "FBI," but did you know that her performance in an episode of NBC's "Law & Order: Special Victims Unit" put her on his radar? Speaking to Deadline, Wolf explained that he was sold on Peregrym after she played an investment banker in the Season 18 episode "Net Worth" and kept up with Mariska Hargitay.

"If you take on Mariska one-on-one for a three-and-a-half-minute scene — that's pretty good!" said Wolf.

Peregrym elaborated on her "Law & Order: SVU" experience in an interview with People. While she acknowledged that "Net Worth" essentially served as her audition for "FBI" Season 1, she didn't go into the episode expecting it to lead to more opportunities.

"It's very rare," she explained. "The whole story is rare that you would have that experience, but that's what's cool about this industry — that you just never know where the next thing is going to come from."