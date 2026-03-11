Pretty Little Liars' Shay Mitchell Joins Fox's Baywatch As Series Regular — See The Full Cast
Shay Mitchell is heating the beach: the former "Pretty Little Liars" star has joined Fox's new "Baywatch" as a series regular, TVLine has confirmed.
Mitchell will play Trina, a former lawyer who stepped away from a promising career at a prestigious law firm to focus on becoming a full-time lifeguard. "Trina is the sharpest mind on Baywatch," reads her official character description. "Passionate and dedicated, she tends to follow her heart... even if she often uses her considerable intelligence to second guess herself."
After playing Emily Fields on ABC Family/Freeform's "Pretty Little Liars" for seven seasons (2010–2017), Mitchell expanded her small screen resume with memorable roles on then-Lifetime's "YOU" and Hulu's "Dollface," among other shows.
Originally presented as a reboot, Fox's "Baywatch" is actually a continuation of the original lifeguard drama, which aired for 11 seasons from 1989 to 2001. "Baywatch" is slated to premiere sometime in the 2026–2027 TV season, with McG directing the series premiere.
Who else is starring on Fox's Baywatch continuation?
Stephen Amell ("Arrow," "Heels") will lead the new series as Hobie Buchannon, the son of David Hasselhoff's chief lifeguard Mitch Buchannon from the original "Baywatch" run. Hobie was previously portrayed by Brandon Call and Jeremy Jackson on the original series. Jessica Belkin ("Elle") will play Hobie's daughter Charlie Vale.
Other "Baywatch" cast members include Brooks Nader ("Love Thy Nader") as Selene, a "sharp-tongued" captain who constantly clashes with Hobie; Noah Beck ("Sidelined") as Luke, a rookie lifeguard who comes from a family of firefighters; newcomer Thaddeus LaGrone as Brad, an elite Marine who returns home to Venice Beach to care for his ailing father; and Hassie Harrison ("Yellowstone") as Nat, an Olympic athlete-turned-lifeguard.
Additionally, David Chokachi will return from the original "Baywatch," reprising his role as Cody Madison in a recurring capacity.
How do you feel about the way Fox's "Baywatch" is shaping up? Drop a comment with your thoughts below.