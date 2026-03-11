Pretty Little Liars' Shay Mitchell Joins Fox's Baywatch As Series Regular — See The Full Cast

Shay Mitchell is heating the beach: the former "Pretty Little Liars" star has joined Fox's new "Baywatch" as a series regular, TVLine has confirmed.

Mitchell will play Trina, a former lawyer who stepped away from a promising career at a prestigious law firm to focus on becoming a full-time lifeguard. "Trina is the sharpest mind on Baywatch," reads her official character description. "Passionate and dedicated, she tends to follow her heart... even if she often uses her considerable intelligence to second guess herself."

After playing Emily Fields on ABC Family/Freeform's "Pretty Little Liars" for seven seasons (2010–2017), Mitchell expanded her small screen resume with memorable roles on then-Lifetime's "YOU" and Hulu's "Dollface," among other shows.

Originally presented as a reboot, Fox's "Baywatch" is actually a continuation of the original lifeguard drama, which aired for 11 seasons from 1989 to 2001. "Baywatch" is slated to premiere sometime in the 2026–2027 TV season, with McG directing the series premiere.