15 TV Shows To Watch If You Like Rick And Morty

It started as "Doc and Mharti," an obscene parody of "Back to the Future" in which every story problem is solved by sexual favors. With a few tweaks, including renaming the characters and sending them into space, it evolved into one of Adult Swim's flagship shows.

"Rick and Morty" is more than science fiction mixed with absurd humor and crude jokes. It's legitimately a really good science fiction show, with possibly the best mapped-out multiverse in current fiction. Its main character, Rick Sanchez, is a reckless and brilliant scientist whose destructive behavior adds dark humor to the series' ambitious storytelling. It's also a show that has demonstrated great insight into psychology and the art of storytelling. Heck, both Marvel and "Star Trek" snapped up some of its writers when they touched on similar content: Jeff Loveness for "Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania" and Mike McMahan for "Lower Decks."

Unfortunately, the series also faced controversy when co-creator and voice actor Justin Roiland stepped away following allegations of domestic abuse and assault. The show quickly replaced him, but the same cannot always be said for some similar programs. Proceed with appropriate caution and conscience, as we look at 15 shows to watch if you enjoy "Rick and Morty."