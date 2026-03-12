Chicago P.D.'s Patrick John Flueger Returns From Leave Of Absence — What Was Ruzek Up To?

"Chicago P.D." is welcoming back one of its own.

Patrick John Flueger's Adam Ruzek returned to the NBC drama this week since taking a leave of absence after Episode 5. Flueger stepped away from the series in October to reportedly deal with a personal matter. His departure was unexpected, so scripts were rewritten to reflect the character's absence.

Wednesday's episode reveals that Ruzek had taken some time away to go be by his father Disco Bob's side amid his battle with Alzheimer's. After waking up next to each other in bed, Ruzek tells his wife Kim Burgess that Disco Bob only has months to live, calling the man's current condition "brutal."

When we last saw him, Ruzek and Burgess had investigated a murder in their own neighborhood, prompting Burgess to go undercover, where she was drugged and assaulted at a party. Ruzek ultimately rescued his wife from further harm, but the pair began wondering whether they should be raising their daughter someplace else. (They continue to debate how best to raise their adopted daughter in this week's episode, contemplating transferring her to a new school.)

Flueger's return isn't the only #OneChicago shake-up this week: As "P.D." welcomes Ruzek back into the mix, "Fire" is saying goodbye to a longtime member of 51.

