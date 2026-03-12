Chicago Fire Shake-Up: Chief Pascal Gets Fired — Who's In Charge Of 51 Now?
Chief Dom Pascal's last day at Firehouse 51 — for now! — has arrived.
After last week's #OneChicago crossover, which saw Pascal (Dermot Mulroney) get arrested after overstepping during the FBI investigation, the chief has been terminated for "unbecoming conduct." By his own admission, the CFD is trying to make an example out of him.
It was already reported that Mulroney would be stepping back this season, so we aren't exactly surprised. But we are left with questions! Mainly, what's next for our beloved 51 leader? The CFD told him he's unfit to be a battalion chief, so he isn't really in a position to be hired at a different firehouse. Pascal himself declares that he's done with firefighting for good — but should we believe him? Fighting fires is in this man's bones! (And remember, Mulroney's hiatus is not a permanent exit.)
Plus, who will take over for Chief Pascal? Before he leaves, Pascal praises Stella and her "endless potential." He sees himself in her, and believes she should take the time to recognize her own talent amid all the chaos at the firehouse. For a moment, it feels like he's giving her a pep talk so she can step up to the plate. In the end, however, it's revealed that Pascal has left his office to Severide — presumably declaring him 51's new battalion chief.
Stella's life is put in danger
Elsewhere, the team responds to a call of debris falling from a building. When they arrive, they find a building with boarded up windows, but the coverings are barely attached. One has already flown off the structure, striking a nearby parked car.
Severide orders the crew to head inside to reinforce the panels while Stella climbs the rig's ladder to fix one already hanging by a thread. While she's perched on the edge of the ladder, a truck comes roaring down the street. Though Severide screams at the driver to stop, the truck keeps flying right through the scene. The trailer is too tall to clear the ladder, and the top of the truck scrapes up against the engine's apparatus, causing Stella to be flown into the air. She catches a power line dangling below, and hangs on for dear life. Severide ultimately throws her a rope tied as a make-shift harness, and she is lowered to safety.
The rest of the episode sees Severide tracking down the driver who almost killed his wife. They finally find the suspect while responding to a similar hit-and-run. His toxicology report comes back reflecting a blood alcohol level of three times the legal limit, and he's had DUIs before. Severide nearly blows up at the guy, but he holds back in order to protect his job. (Good choice, Severide!)
Will Pascal find his way back to Firehouse 51? And how will Severide's new role be received by the rest of the crew? Sound off in the comments!