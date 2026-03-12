Chicago Fire Shake-Up: Chief Pascal Gets Fired — Who's In Charge Of 51 Now?

Chief Dom Pascal's last day at Firehouse 51 — for now! — has arrived.

After last week's #OneChicago crossover, which saw Pascal (Dermot Mulroney) get arrested after overstepping during the FBI investigation, the chief has been terminated for "unbecoming conduct." By his own admission, the CFD is trying to make an example out of him.

It was already reported that Mulroney would be stepping back this season, so we aren't exactly surprised. But we are left with questions! Mainly, what's next for our beloved 51 leader? The CFD told him he's unfit to be a battalion chief, so he isn't really in a position to be hired at a different firehouse. Pascal himself declares that he's done with firefighting for good — but should we believe him? Fighting fires is in this man's bones! (And remember, Mulroney's hiatus is not a permanent exit.)

Plus, who will take over for Chief Pascal? Before he leaves, Pascal praises Stella and her "endless potential." He sees himself in her, and believes she should take the time to recognize her own talent amid all the chaos at the firehouse. For a moment, it feels like he's giving her a pep talk so she can step up to the plate. In the end, however, it's revealed that Pascal has left his office to Severide — presumably declaring him 51's new battalion chief.