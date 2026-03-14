This Canceled '80s Fantasy Cartoon Should Have Been Bigger Than He-Man

Once upon a time, there was a loincloth-wearing barbarian in fur boots leaping across our TV screens. The brash and daring adventurer wielded a powerful magical sword somewhat similar to a lightsaber that he rarely swung at foes. (Unseen and unacknowledged arbiters strongly discouraged him from ever stabbing or cutting anyone, which forced him to be more of a grappler.)

This mighty musclebound hero threw himself into battle uttering epic catchphrases. His loyal companions were beautiful, brutish, and bizarre. His name was ... Thundarr the Barbarian.

That's right — before there was "He-Man and the Masters of the Universe," there was "Thundarr the Barbarian." The latter debuted in 1980, three years before the former. Both shows were hokey fantasy adventures with hefty amounts of sci-fi sprinkled on top. Sadly, both were also canceled after two seasons. However, while the "Masters of the Universe" franchise continues to go strong today with animated spin-offs, live-action movies, and toys, "Thundarr" seems to have been forgotten. This needs to be rectified! More respect needs to be put on Thundarr's name! Since a new "Thundarr the Barbarian" comic series has hit the shelves in 2026, it's a good time to reintroduce the heroic barbarian to the world.