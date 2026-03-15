How Subway Saved A Fan-Favorite NBC Action Series From Cancellation

Fan campaigns have saved several shows from cancellation, including NBC's spy comedy series "Chuck." For this mission, though, the show's base rallied around fast-food brand Subway to join them in the fight to ensure Chuck (Zachary Levi), Sarah (Yvonne Strahovski), and Casey (Adam Baldwin) could continue their missions to take down The Ring and other villainous organizations.

As documented by NPR, "Chuck" faced the axe due to low ratings ahead of Season 3. Rather than plead with the network to keep it going, however, fans promised customer loyalty to the sandwich brand in exchange for financially supporting the series. Levi also got involved in the fun by visiting a Subway with a group of fans and treating himself to a footlong.

The fan campaign prompted Subway's higher-ups to approach NBC's executives about sponsoring "Chuck" and figuring out creative ways to market their products to the show's audience. The rest is, as they say, history. After NBC renewed the show, Subway products began regularly appearing in episodes until fans bid farewell to "Chuck" following Season 5. With that in mind, how did Subway's tasty sandwiches inform the storytelling?