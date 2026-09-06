Creative Arts Emmys 2026: All The Early Winners From Night 1
The 2026 Creative Arts Emmy Awards are being handed out Saturday and Sunday at Los Angeles' Peacock Theater, more than a week before the 78th Primetime Emmy Awards — hosted by "Law & Order: SVU" star Mariska Hargitay — air Monday, September 14, on NBC and Peacock.
This year's nominations were led by HBO Max medical drama "The Pitt," which scored 25 nods, while "Hacks" picked up 24 nominations for its fifth and final season — a new single-year record for a comedy. Apple TV's "Pluribus" — whose second season probably won't be competing any time soon — followed with 18 nominations.
Among the many categories being decided this weekend are guest acting, limited-series supporting acting, reality and game show hosting, animated program, TV movie, casting, directing, writing, and dozens of craft races.
Read on for a complete list of this year's Creative Arts Emmy Award winners, which we'll be updating throughout the weekend. (A pre-taped broadcast combining Nights 1 and 2 will air Saturday, September 12, at 8/7c on FXX.)
SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 5
OUTSTANDING PERFORMER IN A SHORT FORM COMEDY OR DRAMA SERIES
- Desi Lydic, "The Daily Show: Desi Lydic Foxsplains" — WINNER
- Kim Estes, "Big Law"
- Randy Rainbow, "The Randy Rainbow Show"
OUTSTANDING HOST FOR A REALITY OR REALITY COMPETITION PROGRAM
- Alan Cumming, "The Traitors" — WINNER
- RuPaul Charles, "RuPaul's Drag Race"
- Ariana Madix, "Love Island USA"
- Kristen Kish, "Top Chef"
- Jeff Probst, "Survivor"
OUTSTANDING HOST FOR A GAME SHOW
- Ken Jennings, "Jeopardy!"
- Steve Harvey, "Celebrity Family Feud"
- Jimmy Kimmel, "Who Wants to Be a Millionaire" — WINNER
- Colin Jost, "Pop Culture Jeopardy!"
- Martin Short, "Match Game"
OUTSTANDING NARRATOR
- David Attenborough, "Ocean With David Attenborough"
- David Attenborough, "A Gorilla Story: Told by David Attenborough"
- Werner Herzog, "Ghost Elephants"
- Jodie Foster, "Breakdown: 1975"
- Octavia Spencer, "Lost Women of Alaska: The Missing" — WINNER
OUTSTANDING PRODUCTION DESIGN FOR A VARIETY OR REALITY SERIES
- "Jimmy Kimmel Live!"
- "The Late Show With Stephen Colbert"
- "RuPaul's Drag Race"
- "Saturday Night Live"
- "The Traitors" — WINNER
OUTSTANDING PRODUCTION DESIGN FOR A VARIETY SPECIAL
- "The Apple Music Super Bowl LX Halftime Show Starring Bad Bunny"
- "68th Annual Grammy Awards"
- "The Muppet Show" — WINNER
- "The Oscars"
- "78th Annual Tony Awards"
OUTSTANDING CASTING FOR A REALITY PROGRAM
- "The Amazing Race"
- "Love on the Spectrum" — WINNER
- "RuPaul's Drag Race"
- "Survivor"
- "Top Chef"
OUTSTANDING CHOREOGRAPHY FOR VARIETY OR REALITY PROGRAMMING
- "The Apple Music Super Bowl LX Halftime Show Starring Bad Bunny" — WINNER
- "2025 MTV Video Music Awards"
- "The Oscars"
- "RuPaul's Drag Race"
- "Wicked: One Wonderful Night"
OUTSTANDING CINEMATOGRAPHY FOR A NONFICTION PROGRAM
- "My Mom Jayne: A Film by Mariska Hargitay"
- "Ocean With David Attenborough" — WINNER
- "The Tale of Silyan"
- "Tucci in Italy"
- "The Yogurt Shop Murders"
OUTSTANDING CINEMATOGRAPHY FOR A REALITY PROGRAM
- "The Amazing Race"
- "Love on the Spectrum"
- "Survivor"
- "The Traitors" — WINNER
- "Welcome to Wrexham"
OUTSTANDING COMMERCIAL
- "Backstory – Levi's"
- "Backyard Legends – Adidas World Cup"
- "A Critter Carol – Apple"
- "I'm Not Remarkable – Apple" — WINNER
- "Why Do It – Nike"
- "Your Way Out – Coinbase"
OUTSTANDING COSTUMES FOR VARIETY, NONFICTION OR REALITY PROGRAMMING
- Juried — recipients already announced:
- "The Masked Singer"
- "The Traitors"
OUTSTANDING DIRECTING FOR A VARIETY SERIES
- Andy Fisher, "Jimmy Kimmel Live!"
- Yvonne De Mare, "The Late Show With Stephen Colbert" — WINNER
- Liz Patrick, "Saturday Night Live"
OUTSTANDING DIRECTING FOR A VARIETY SPECIAL
- Hamish Hamilton, "The Apple Music Super Bowl LX Halftime Show Starring Bad Bunny" — WINNER
- Rikki Hughes, "Dave Chappelle: The Unstoppable..."
- Glenn Weiss, "Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour | The Final Show"
- Glenn Weiss, "78th Annual Tony Awards"
- Julie Dash, "Wanda Sykes: Legacy"
OUTSTANDING DIRECTING FOR A DOCUMENTARY/NONFICTION PROGRAM
- Lawrence Kasdan, "Marty, Life Is Short"
- Judd Apatow, "Mel Brooks: The 99 Year Old Man!"
- Rebecca Miller, "Mr. Scorsese"
- Mariska Hargitay, "My Mom Jayne: A Film by Mariska Hargitay" — WINNER
- Alexandria Stapleton, "Sean Combs: The Reckoning"
OUTSTANDING DIRECTING FOR A REALITY PROGRAM
- Bertram van Munster, "The Amazing Race"
- Cian O'Clery, "Love on the Spectrum"
- Nick Murray, "RuPaul's Drag Race"
- Anna Moulaison, "Top Chef"
- Ben Archard, "The Traitors" — WINNER
OUTSTANDING PICTURE EDITING FOR VARIETY PROGRAMMING
- "The Muppet Show" — WINNER
- "Nikki Glaser: Good Girl"
- "Ramy Youssef: In Love"
- "Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour | The Final Show"
- "Wanda Sykes: Legacy"
OUTSTANDING PICTURE EDITING FOR VARIETY PROGRAMMING (SEGMENT)
- "The Daily Show"
- "Last Week Tonight With John Oliver"
- "The Late Show With Stephen Colbert" — WINNER
- "Saturday Night Live" ("Home Alone")
- "Saturday Night Live" ("Mahaspital (The New Pitt)")
OUTSTANDING PICTURE EDITING FOR A NONFICTION PROGRAM
- "John Candy: I Like Me"
- "Marty, Life Is Short"
- "Mel Brooks: The 99 Year Old Man!"
- "Mr. Scorsese"
- "Sean Combs: The Reckoning" — WINNER
OUTSTANDING PICTURE EDITING FOR A STRUCTURED REALITY OR COMPETITION PROGRAM
- "The Amazing Race"
- "RuPaul's Drag Race"
- "Survivor"
- "The Traitors" — WINNER
- "The Voice"
OUTSTANDING PICTURE EDITING FOR AN UNSTRUCTURED REALITY PROGRAM
- "America's Sweethearts: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders"
- "Deadliest Catch"
- "Love on the Spectrum" — WINNER
- "RuPaul's Drag Race: Untucked"
- "Welcome to Wrexham"
OUTSTANDING EMERGING MEDIA PROGRAM
- "Blumhouse Enhanced Cinema"
- "Uncanny Alley: A New Day" — WINNER
- "The World of Fallout"
OUTSTANDING INNOVATION IN EMERGING MEDIA PROGRAMMING
- Juried — recipient already announced:
- "Crafting Crimes"
OUTSTANDING HAIRSTYLING FOR A VARIETY, NONFICTION OR REALITY PROGRAM
- "The Apple Music Super Bowl LX Halftime Show Starring Bad Bunny"
- "Dancing With the Stars"
- "RuPaul's Drag Race" — WINNER
- "Saturday Night Live"
- "Wicked: One Wonderful Night"
OUTSTANDING LIGHTING DESIGN/LIGHTING DIRECTION FOR A SERIES
- "Dancing With the Stars"
- "Jimmy Kimmel Live!"
- "The Late Show With Stephen Colbert" — WINNER
- "Saturday Night Live"
- "The Voice"
OUTSTANDING LIGHTING DESIGN/LIGHTING DIRECTION FOR A SPECIAL
- "The Apple Music Super Bowl LX Halftime Show Starring Bad Bunny" — WINNER
- "68th Annual Grammy Awards"
- "The Oscars"
- "78th Annual Tony Awards"
- "Wicked: One Wonderful Night"
OUTSTANDING MAKEUP FOR A VARIETY, NONFICTION OR REALITY PROGRAM
- "Dancing With the Stars"
- "The Oscars"
- "Saturday Night Live" — WINNER
OUTSTANDING MUSIC COMPOSITION FOR A DOCUMENTARY/NONFICTION OR REALITY PROGRAM (ORIGINAL DRAMATIC SCORE)
- "High Horse: The Black Cowboy"
- "John Candy: I Like Me" — WINNER
- "Kingdom"
- "Mel Brooks: The 99 Year Old Man!"
- "Ocean With David Attenborough"
- "Prehistoric Planet: Ice Age"
OUTSTANDING MUSIC DIRECTION
- "The Apple Music Super Bowl LX Halftime Show Starring Bad Bunny" — WINNER
- "The Late Show With Stephen Colbert"
- "The Oscars"
- "Saturday Night Live"
- "Wicked: One Wonderful Night"
OUTSTANDING VARIETY SPECIAL (LIVE)
- "The Apple Music Super Bowl LX Halftime Show Starring Bad Bunny" — WINNER
- "83rd Annual Golden Globes"
- "68th Annual Grammy Awards"
- "The Oscars"
- "78th Annual Tony Awards"
OUTSTANDING VARIETY SPECIAL (PRE-RECORDED)
- "Dave Chappelle: The Unstoppable..."
- "The Muppet Show" — WINNER
- "Nikki Glaser: Good Girl"
- "Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour | The Final Show"
- "Wicked: One Wonderful Night"
OUTSTANDING SHORT FORM COMEDY, DRAMA OR VARIETY SERIES
- "Bad Thoughts"
- "Colbert Before Air" — WINNER
- "The Daily Show: Desi Lydic Foxsplains"
- "The Randy Rainbow Show"
- "SubwayTakes With Kareem Rahma"
OUTSTANDING SHORT FORM NONFICTION OR REALITY SERIES
- "Hacks: Bit by Bit"
- "Inside The Pitt" — WINNER
- "Love Story: John F. Kennedy Jr. & Carolyn Bessette – A Love Untold"
- "Shrinking – In It Together"
- "This Is a Gardening Show"
OUTSTANDING DOCUMENTARY OR NONFICTION SPECIAL
- "John Candy: I Like Me"
- "Marty, Life Is Short"
- "Mel Brooks: The 99 Year Old Man!"
- "My Mom Jayne: A Film by Mariska Hargitay" — WINNER
- "Ocean With David Attenborough"
OUTSTANDING DOCUMENTARY OR NONFICTION SERIES
- "The American Revolution"
- "Mr. Scorsese" — WINNER
- "Rafa"
- "Sean Combs: The Reckoning"
- "The Yogurt Shop Murders"
OUTSTANDING HOSTED NONFICTION SERIES OR SPECIAL
- "The Daily Show Presents: Jordan Klepper Fingers the Pulse – Give the Man a Prize"
- "Finding Your Roots With Henry Louis Gates, Jr."
- "My Next Guest Needs No Introduction With David Letterman"
- "The Reluctant Traveler With Eugene Levy"
- "Tucci in Italy" — WINNER
EXCEPTIONAL MERIT IN DOCUMENTARY FILMMAKING
- "The Librarians" — WINNER
- "The Tale of Silyan"
OUTSTANDING STRUCTURED REALITY PROGRAM
- "Antiques Roadshow" — WINNER
- "Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives"
- "Love Is Blind"
- "Queer Eye"
- "Shark Tank"
OUTSTANDING UNSTRUCTURED REALITY PROGRAM
- "America's Sweethearts: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders"
- "Love on the Spectrum" — WINNER
- "RuPaul's Drag Race: Untucked"
- "Summer House"
- "Welcome to Wrexham"
OUTSTANDING GAME SHOW
- "Celebrity Family Feud"
- "Jeopardy!" — WINNER
- "The Price Is Right"
- "Wheel of Fortune"
- "Who Wants to Be a Millionaire"
OUTSTANDING SOUND EDITING FOR A NONFICTION OR REALITY PROGRAM
- "Billy Joel: And So It Goes"
- "John Candy: I Like Me"
- "Mel Brooks: The 99 Year Old Man!"
- "Ocean With David Attenborough" — WINNER
- "World War II With Tom Hanks"
OUTSTANDING SOUND MIXING FOR A VARIETY SERIES OR SPECIAL
- "The Apple Music Super Bowl LX Halftime Show Starring Bad Bunny" — WINNER
- "The Late Show With Stephen Colbert"
- "The Muppet Show"
- "The Oscars"
- "Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour | The Final Show"
OUTSTANDING SOUND MIXING FOR A NONFICTION PROGRAM
- "Billy Joel: And So It Goes" — WINNER
- "John Candy: I Like Me"
- "Mel Brooks: The 99 Year Old Man!"
- "Ocean With David Attenborough"
- "Tucci in Italy"
OUTSTANDING SOUND MIXING FOR A REALITY PROGRAM
- "The Amazing Race"
- "Deadliest Catch"
- "RuPaul's Drag Race"
- "The Voice"
- "Welcome to Wrexham" — WINNER
OUTSTANDING TECHNICAL DIRECTION AND CAMERAWORK FOR A SERIES
- "The Daily Show"
- "Dancing With the Stars"
- "Jimmy Kimmel Live!"
- "The Late Show With Stephen Colbert" — WINNER
- "Saturday Night Live"
OUTSTANDING TECHNICAL DIRECTION AND CAMERAWORK FOR A SPECIAL
- "The Apple Music Super Bowl LX Halftime Show Starring Bad Bunny" — WINNER
- "The Oscars"
- "Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction 2025"
- "Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour | The Final Show"
- "Wicked: One Wonderful Night"
OUTSTANDING WRITING FOR A VARIETY SERIES
- "Jimmy Kimmel Live!"
- Molly McNearney, Danny Ricker, Head Writers
- Gary Greenberg, Josh Halloway, Co-Head Writers
- Jamie Abrahams, Rory Albanese, Tony Barbieri, Jonathan Bines, Joelle Boucai, Bryan Cook, Devin Field, Eric Immerman, Jesse Joyce, Laurie Kilmartin, Jimmy Kimmel, Gregory Martin, Jesse McLaren, Keaton Patti, Louis Virtel, Troy Walker, Writers
- "Last Week Tonight With John Oliver"
- Daniel O'Brien, Owen Parsons, Charlie Redd, Joanna Rothkopf, Seena Vali, Senior Writers
Johnathan Appel, Ali Barthwell, Tim Carvell, Liz Hynes, Ryan Ken, Sofía Manfredi, John Oliver, Taylor Kay Phillips, Chrissy Shackelford, Writers
- Daniel O'Brien, Owen Parsons, Charlie Redd, Joanna Rothkopf, Seena Vali, Senior Writers
- "The Late Show With Stephen Colbert" — WINNER
- Ariel Dumas, Jay Katsir, Head Writers
- Delmonte Bent, Michael Brumm, Aaron Cohen, Stephen T. Colbert, Paul Dinello, Gabe Gronli, Barry Julien, Michael Cruz Kayne, Eliana Kwartler, Matt Lappin, Caroline Lazar, Pratima Mani, Felipe Torres Medina, Opus Moreschi, Carley Moseley, Asher Perlman, Tom Purcell, Kate Sidley, Brian Stack, John Thibodeaux, Steve Waltien, Written by
- Aaron Nemo, Cold Open Writer
OUTSTANDING WRITING FOR A VARIETY SPECIAL
- "Chris Fleming: Live at the Palace"
- Chris Fleming, Written by
- "The Muppet Show" — WINNER
- Albertina Rizzo, Gabe Liedman, Nedaa Sweiss, Kelly Younger, Andrew Williams, Written by
- "Nikki Glaser: Good Girl"
- Nikki Glaser, Written by
- "The Oscars"
- Amberia Allen, Jose Arroyo, Josh Comers, Dan Cronin, Jessie Gaskell, Skyler Higley, Berkley Johnson, Ian Karmel, Brian Kiley, Laurie Kilmartin, Carol Leifer, Todd Levin, Jon Macks, Conan O'Brien, Matt O'Brien, Agathe Panaretos, Mike Sweeney, Written by
- Levi MacDougall, Special Material Written by
- Eric Roth, In Memoriam Segment Written by
- "Wanda Sykes: Legacy"
- Wanda Sykes, Written by
OUTSTANDING WRITING FOR A NONFICTION PROGRAM
- "The American Revolution"
- Geoffrey C. Ward, Written by
- "The Daily Show Presents: Jordan Klepper Fingers the Pulse – Give the Man a Prize" — WINNER
- Jennifer Flanz, Ian Berger, Zhubin Parang, Devin Delliquanti, Scott Sherman, Jordan Klepper, Writers
- "The Reluctant Traveler With Eugene Levy"
- David Reilly, Christine Rose, Written by
SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 6
LEGACY AWARD
- "I Love Lucy" — recipient
OUTSTANDING SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A LIMITED OR ANTHOLOGY SERIES OR MOVIE
- Richard Gadd, "Half Man"
- Jason Bateman, "DTF St. Louis"
- Richard Jenkins, "DTF St. Louis"
- David Harbour, "DTF St. Louis"
- Nick Offerman, "Death by Lightning"
- Charles Melton, "BEEF"
OUTSTANDING SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A LIMITED OR ANTHOLOGY SERIES OR MOVIE
- Dakota Fanning, "All Her Fault"
- Linda Cardellini, "DTF St. Louis"
- Joy Sunday, "DTF St. Louis"
- Laurie Metcalf, "Monster: The Ed Gein Story"
- Constance Zimmer, "Love Story: John F. Kennedy Jr. & Carolyn Bessette"
- Youn Yuh-jung, "BEEF"
OUTSTANDING GUEST ACTOR IN A COMEDY SERIES
- Brett Goldstein, "Shrinking"
- Michael J. Fox, "Shrinking"
- Christopher McDonald, "Hacks"
- Hamish Linklater, "Widow's Bay"
- Connor Storrie, "Saturday Night Live"
- Rob Reiner, "The Bear"
OUTSTANDING GUEST ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIES
- Ernest Harden Jr., "The Pitt"
- Colman Domingo, "Euphoria"
- Jeff Kober, "The Pitt"
- Jeff Hiller, "Pluribus"
- Bradley Whitford, "The Diplomat"
- Jonathan Pryce, "Slow Horses"
OUTSTANDING GUEST ACTRESS IN A COMEDY SERIES
- Jamie Lee Curtis, "The Bear"
- Leslie Bibb, "Hacks"
- Lauren Weedman, "Hacks"
- Cherry Jones, "Hacks"
- Betty Gilpin, "Widow's Bay"
- Kaitlin Olson, "Hacks"
- Laurie Metcalf, "Hacks"
OUTSTANDING GUEST ACTRESS IN A DRAMA SERIES
- Tal Anderson, "The Pitt"
- Brittany Allen, "The Pitt"
- Miriam Shor, "Pluribus"
- Tina Ivlev, "The Pitt"
- Shailene Woodley, "Paradise"
- Merritt Wever, "The Gilded Age"
OUTSTANDING CHARACTER VOICE-OVER PERFORMANCE
- Julie Andrews, "Bridgerton"
- Pamela Adlon, "King of the Hill"
- Trey Parker, "South Park"
- Hank Azaria, "The Simpsons"
- Steven Yeun, "Invincible"
- Matt Vogel, "The Muppet Show"
OUTSTANDING INDIVIDUAL ACHIEVEMENT IN ANIMATION
- Juried — recipients already announced:
- "Eyes of Wakanda" ("Into the Lion's Den")
- "Genndy Tartakovsky's Primal" ("Kingdom of Sorrow")
- "Genndy Tartakovsky's Primal" ("Vengeance of Death")
- "The Mighty Nein" ("Mote of Possibility")
- "Star Wars: Visions" ("The Duel: Payback")
OUTSTANDING ANIMATED PROGRAM
- "Bob's Burgers"
- "Rick and Morty"
- "The Simpsons"
- "Smiling Friends"
- "South Park"
- "Star Wars: Visions"
OUTSTANDING PRODUCTION DESIGN FOR A NARRATIVE CONTEMPORARY PROGRAM (ONE HOUR OR MORE)
- "Euphoria"
- "The Pitt"
- "Pluribus"
- "Slow Horses"
- "Wednesday"
OUTSTANDING PRODUCTION DESIGN FOR A NARRATIVE PERIOD OR FANTASY PROGRAM (ONE HOUR OR MORE)
- "Fallout"
- "The Gilded Age"
- "Palm Royale"
- "Spider-Noir"
- "Stranger Things"
OUTSTANDING PRODUCTION DESIGN FOR A NARRATIVE PROGRAM (HALF-HOUR)
- "Hacks"
- "A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms"
- "Leanne"
- "Only Murders in the Building"
- "Widow's Bay"
OUTSTANDING CASTING FOR A COMEDY SERIES
- "Abbott Elementary"
- "Hacks"
- "Only Murders in the Building"
- "Shrinking"
- "Widow's Bay"
OUTSTANDING CASTING FOR A DRAMA SERIES
- "The Diplomat"
- "Paradise"
- "The Pitt"
- "Pluribus"
- "Slow Horses"
OUTSTANDING CASTING FOR A LIMITED OR ANTHOLOGY SERIES OR MOVIE
- "All Her Fault"
- "The Beast in Me"
- "BEEF"
- "DTF St. Louis"
- "Love Story: John F. Kennedy Jr. & Carolyn Bessette"
OUTSTANDING CHOREOGRAPHY FOR SCRIPTED PROGRAMMING
- "Bridgerton"
- "Noah's Arc: The Movie"
- "Palm Royale"
- "Stumble"
- "Wednesday"
- "Will Trent"
OUTSTANDING CINEMATOGRAPHY FOR A SERIES (HALF-HOUR)
- "The Bear"
- "Hacks"
- "A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms"
- "The Upshaws"
- "Widow's Bay"
OUTSTANDING CINEMATOGRAPHY FOR A SERIES (ONE HOUR)
- "Alien: Earth"
- "Euphoria"
- "Margo's Got Money Troubles"
- "Pluribus"
- "Spider-Noir"
- "Task"
OUTSTANDING CINEMATOGRAPHY FOR A LIMITED OR ANTHOLOGY SERIES OR MOVIE
- "BEEF"
- "Black Rabbit"
- "Death by Lightning"
- "DTF St. Louis"
- "Monster: The Ed Gein Story"
OUTSTANDING PERIOD COSTUMES
- "Bridgerton"
- "The Gilded Age"
- "Love Story: John F. Kennedy Jr. & Carolyn Bessette"
- "Monster: The Ed Gein Story"
- "Palm Royale"
OUTSTANDING FANTASY/SCI-FI COSTUMES
- "Alien: Earth"
- "The Boys"
- "Fallout"
- "A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms"
OUTSTANDING CONTEMPORARY COSTUMES FOR A SERIES
- "Emily in Paris"
- "Hacks"
- "Margo's Got Money Troubles"
- "Only Murders in the Building"
- "Wednesday"
OUTSTANDING CONTEMPORARY COSTUMES FOR A LIMITED OR ANTHOLOGY SERIES OR MOVIE
- "The Beast in Me"
- "BEEF"
- "Black Rabbit"
- "DTF St. Louis"
- "Remarkably Bright Creatures"
OUTSTANDING DIRECTING FOR A LIMITED OR ANTHOLOGY SERIES OR MOVIE
- "BEEF" ("It Will Stay This Way and You Will Obey")
- Jake Schreier, Directed by
- "BEEF" ("Oh, the Comfort, the Inexpressible Comfort")
- Lee Sung Jin, Directed by
- "Black Rabbit" ("The Black Rabbits")
- Jason Bateman, Directed by
- "DTF St. Louis"
- Steven Conrad, Directed by
OUTSTANDING PICTURE EDITING FOR A DRAMA SERIES
- "Euphoria" ("In God We Trust")
- "The Pitt" ("1:00 P.M.")
- "The Pitt" ("9:00 P.M.")
- "Pluribus" ("Got Milk")
- "Pluribus" ("Grenade")
- "Pluribus" ("We Is Us")
- "Task" ("A Still Small Voice")
OUTSTANDING PICTURE EDITING FOR A SINGLE-CAMERA COMEDY SERIES
- "The Bear" ("Bears")
- "Hacks" ("The Cube")
- "Hacks" ("Hacks (Finale)")
- "Widow's Bay" ("Our History")
- "Widow's Bay" ("Welcome to Widow's Bay!")
- "Widow's Bay" ("What to Expect on Your Trip")
OUTSTANDING PICTURE EDITING FOR A MULTI-CAMERA COMEDY SERIES
- "Leanne"
- "The Neighborhood"
- "Shifting Gears"
- "Tyler Perry's Assisted Living"
- "The Upshaws"
OUTSTANDING PICTURE EDITING FOR A LIMITED OR ANTHOLOGY SERIES OR MOVIE
- "BEEF" ("All the Things We're Never Going to Have")
- "BEEF" ("The Increasing Flimsiness of Any Certainties About the Future")
- "Black Rabbit" ("Isle of Joy")
- "Death by Lightning" ("The Man From Ohio")
- "DTF St. Louis" ("No One's Normal. It Just Looks That Way From Across the Street")
OUTSTANDING CONTEMPORARY HAIRSTYLING
- "All's Fair"
- "Emily in Paris"
- "Euphoria"
- "Hacks"
- "Margo's Got Money Troubles"
- "Wednesday"
OUTSTANDING PERIOD OR FANTASY/SCI-FI HAIRSTYLING
- "Bridgerton"
- "Fallout"
- "The Gilded Age"
- "A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms"
- "Palm Royale"
OUTSTANDING TITLE DESIGN
- "It: Welcome to Derry"
- "Murderbot"
- "Ponies"
- "Smoke"
- "Spider-Noir"
- "Young Sherlock"
OUTSTANDING CONTEMPORARY MAKEUP (NON-PROSTHETIC)
- "All's Fair"
- "Emily in Paris"
- "Euphoria"
- "Hacks"
- "Margo's Got Money Troubles"
- "The Pitt"
- "Wednesday"
OUTSTANDING PERIOD OR FANTASY/SCI-FI MAKEUP (NON-PROSTHETIC)
- "Fallout"
- "The Gilded Age"
- "Love Story: John F. Kennedy Jr. & Carolyn Bessette"
- "Monster: The Ed Gein Story"
- "Palm Royale"
OUTSTANDING PROSTHETIC MAKEUP
- "Fallout"
- "Monster: The Ed Gein Story"
- "The Pitt"
- "Spider-Noir"
- "Stranger Things"
OUTSTANDING MUSIC COMPOSITION FOR A SERIES (ORIGINAL DRAMATIC SCORE)
- "A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms"
- "Palm Royale"
- "Pluribus"
- "Slow Horses"
- "Spider-Noir"
- "Widow's Bay"
OUTSTANDING MUSIC COMPOSITION FOR A LIMITED OR ANTHOLOGY SERIES, MOVIE OR SPECIAL (ORIGINAL DRAMATIC SCORE)
- "All Her Fault"
- "The Beast in Me"
- "Black Rabbit"
- "In the Blink of an Eye"
- "Washington Black"
OUTSTANDING ORIGINAL MUSIC AND LYRICS
- "The Boys"
- "Hacks"
- "The Pitt"
- "South Park"
- "Spider-Noir"
- "Wednesday"
OUTSTANDING ORIGINAL MAIN TITLE THEME MUSIC
- "All Her Fault"
- "The Beast in Me"
- "The 'Burbs"
- "Murderbot"
- "Pluribus"
OUTSTANDING MUSIC SUPERVISION
- "Hacks"
- "The Boys"
- "Nobody Wants This"
- "Pluribus"
- "Stranger Things"
- "Widow's Bay"
OUTSTANDING MOVIE
- "Heads of State"
- "Miss You, Love You"
- "People We Meet on Vacation"
- "Remarkably Bright Creatures"
- "Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan: Ghost War"
OUTSTANDING SOUND EDITING FOR A COMEDY OR DRAMA SERIES (ONE HOUR)
- "Alien: Earth"
- "The Boys"
- "Fallout"
- "Spider-Noir"
- "Stranger Things"
OUTSTANDING SOUND EDITING FOR A COMEDY OR DRAMA SERIES (HALF-HOUR) AND ANIMATION
- "A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms"
- "Murderbot"
- "Predator: Killer of Killers"
- "Star Wars: Maul – Shadow Lord"
- "Widow's Bay"
OUTSTANDING SOUND EDITING FOR A LIMITED OR ANTHOLOGY SERIES, MOVIE OR SPECIAL
- "The Beast in Me"
- "BEEF"
- "Lord of the Flies"
- "The Rip"
- "Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan: Ghost War"
OUTSTANDING SOUND MIXING FOR A COMEDY OR DRAMA SERIES (ONE HOUR)
- "Fallout"
- "The Pitt"
- "Pluribus"
- "Spider-Noir"
- "Stranger Things"
OUTSTANDING SOUND MIXING FOR A LIMITED OR ANTHOLOGY SERIES OR MOVIE
- "BEEF"
- "Black Rabbit"
- "DTF St. Louis"
- "Lord of the Flies"
- "Monster: The Ed Gein Story"
OUTSTANDING SOUND MIXING FOR A COMEDY OR DRAMA SERIES (HALF-HOUR) AND ANIMATION
- "The Bear"
- "Hacks"
- "Shrinking"
- "Tires"
- "Widow's Bay"
OUTSTANDING SPECIAL VISUAL EFFECTS IN A SEASON OR A MOVIE
- "Alien: Earth"
- "Foundation"
- "It: Welcome to Derry"
- "Monarch: Legacy of Monsters"
- "Prehistoric Planet: Ice Age"
- "Stranger Things"
OUTSTANDING SPECIAL VISUAL EFFECTS IN A SINGLE EPISODE
- "Gen V"
- "A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms"
- "Paradise"
- "Spider-Noir"
- "The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon"
OUTSTANDING STUNT COORDINATION FOR COMEDY PROGRAMMING
- "BEEF"
- "Palm Royale"
- "Peacemaker"
- "Poker Face"
- "Spider-Noir"
- "Tulsa King"
OUTSTANDING STUNT COORDINATION FOR DRAMA PROGRAMMING
- "The Boys"
- "Fallout"
- "FBI"
- "The Rookie"
- "Stranger Things"
OUTSTANDING STUNT PERFORMANCE
- "Fallout"
- "FBI"
- "A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms"
- "Palm Royale"
- "Spider-Noir"
OUTSTANDING WRITING FOR A LIMITED OR ANTHOLOGY SERIES OR MOVIE
- "All Her Fault"
- Megan Gallagher, Written by
- "The Beast in Me"
- Gabe Rotter, Teleplay by & Story by
- Daniel Pearle, Teleplay by
- "BEEF"
- Lee Sung Jin, Written by
- "Death by Lightning"
- Mike Makowsky, Written by
- "DTF St. Louis"
- Steven Conrad, Written by