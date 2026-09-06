Creative Arts Emmys 2026: All The Early Winners From Night 1

The 2026 Creative Arts Emmy Awards are being handed out Saturday and Sunday at Los Angeles' Peacock Theater, more than a week before the 78th Primetime Emmy Awards — hosted by "Law & Order: SVU" star Mariska Hargitay — air Monday, September 14, on NBC and Peacock.

This year's nominations were led by HBO Max medical drama "The Pitt," which scored 25 nods, while "Hacks" picked up 24 nominations for its fifth and final season — a new single-year record for a comedy. Apple TV's "Pluribus" — whose second season probably won't be competing any time soon — followed with 18 nominations.

Among the many categories being decided this weekend are guest acting, limited-series supporting acting, reality and game show hosting, animated program, TV movie, casting, directing, writing, and dozens of craft races.

Read on for a complete list of this year's Creative Arts Emmy Award winners, which we'll be updating throughout the weekend. (A pre-taped broadcast combining Nights 1 and 2 will air Saturday, September 12, at 8/7c on FXX.)