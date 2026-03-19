What Peaky Blinders Got Wrong About The History Of Those Iconic Hats

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Audiences are finally getting ready to return to the world of "Peaky Blinders" in the critically acclaimed TV series' new movie continuation, "The Immortal Man." The British series followed the exploits of a Birmingham-based gang, the Peaky Blinders, from 1919 up to 1934. Series creator Steven Knight may have invented Cillian Murphy's Tommy Shelby and his family, but the Peaky Blinders were a real gang, operating in Birmingham in the late 19th and early 20th centuries. The series reimagined the real gang's history and opted to mix myth and reality where the Blinders' iconic flat caps were concerned.

The TV series shows the Peaky Blinders wearing flat caps with concealed razor blades sewn into their brim. According to the series, as well as urban legends surrounding the real Peaky Blinders, members of the gang would use these blades in their caps' peaks to blind their enemies, giving the gang their name. However, this account is apocryphal.

Speaking to Birmingham Mail in 2014, historian Carl Chinn (author of "The Real Peaky Blinders") explained that razor blades "were only beginning to come in from the 1890s and were a luxury item, much too expensive for the Peaky Blinders to have used." The real Blinders were largely working class and likely wouldn't have had the money for such items. "And any hard man would tell you it would be very difficult to get direction and power with a razor blade sewn into the soft part of a cap," Chinn added, explaining the impracticalities of the Blinders' supposedly defining weaponry.