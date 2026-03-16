Wendi McLendon-Covey Explains Absence From 2026 Oscars Bridesmaids Reunion

The Oscars' "Bridesmaids" reunion was short one very funny bridesmaid.

In celebration of the Paul Feig film's 15th anniversary, Rose Byrne, Kristen Wiig, Maya Rudolph, Melissa McCarthy, and Ellie Kemper shared the stage to hand out a pair of Academy Awards; only Wendi McLendon-Covey (who played Rita) was noticeably absent. However, McLendon-Covey took to Instagram mid-ceremony Sunday to reveal the real reason she was a no show: She's recovering from a surgery she had last week.

"In response to some of the dms I'm getting: I had a neck lift last week because I'm tired of looking like a melting candle," she reported. "So I had to skip the Academy Awards. No drama. Everything is fine. 😘"

The actresses handed out the awards for Best Score (which went to Ludwig Goransson for "Sinners") and Best Sound ("F1"; view the full winners list here.) During their time on stage, the quintet joked about "Bridesmaids" having been shot in 1883, before launching into a bit where they received notes from actors in the audience like Stellan Skarsgård and Benecio del Toro.

Byrne was nominated this year for Best Actress for her role in "If I Had Legs I'd Kick You;" she ultimately lost the award to Jessie Buckley, who won the statue for her portrayal of William Shakespeare's wife Agnes in "Hamnet."

Would you have liked to see McLendon-Covey on stage with her co-stars, and what did you think of the "Bridesmaid" reunion? Sound off in the comments.