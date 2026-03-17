High Potential Introduces Jennifer Jason Leigh As Key Figure In Roman's Disappearance (Exclusive First Look)

"High Potential" is putting a famous face to a very important name when Jennifer Jason Leigh ("Fargo") joins the ABC procedural on March 17 (9/8c) as the mysterious Willa Quinn. And as you'll see in TVLine's exclusive sneak peek, she's not one to suffer fools — or cheap desserts.

Our first look opens on a tense moment between Willa and one of her fretful clients, who is desperate to crawl out of a scandal he's found himself at the center of. "Don't lose your sense of humor," she tells him after making a flippant joke at his expense. "A bigger scandal is coming."

Right on cue, their conversation is interrupted by Lieutenant Soto, who informs Willa that she just needs her help "clearing some things up." But rather than stress about being questioned by law enforcement, Willa is more preoccupied with her dessert, offering Soto a taste of the pricey truffles spread before her.

When Soto respectfully refuses a bite of Willa's truffles, the mood shifts, and Soto quickly realizes that Willa will be a tough nut to crack. It doesn't help that when she asks to speak in private, Willa says of her client: "With the amount I know about this one, he's not barking unless I tell him to."