Paradise Renewed For Season 3 At Hulu
More bunker? Slam-dunker.
Hulu has renewed Paradise for Season 3, TVLine has confirmed.
The post-apocalyptic drama is currently in Season 2 at the streamer, with the Season 2 finale slated for Monday, March 30.
"Paradise" stars Sterling K. Brown as Xavier Collins, a Secret Service agent living in an underground bunker after the Earth's population is nearly wiped out by a climate event and its complications. Season 2 has found Xavier going outside the bunker and traveling to Atlanta, Georgia, in hopes of reuniting with his wife, Teri. (Read a recap of the most recent episode.)
The Season 2 cast also includes Julianne Nicholson, James Marsden, Nicole Brydon Bloom, Krys Marshall, Enuka Okuma, Sarah Shahi, Charlie Evans, Jon Beavers, Shailene Woodley, Thomas Doherty and Percy Daggs IV.
No word yet on whether Season 3 will be Paradise's last
Recently, "Paradise" executive producer John Hoberg hinted that the show would not continue after the (then-hypothetical) upcoming season, though no mention of a final season was included in Hulu's official release.
"We know what the end is, and it's an end that would make it very difficult to make a Season 4 come afterward," Hoberg said at the time, adding that series creator Dan Fogelman had conceived the drama as a three-season show.
Are you glad that "Paradise" will be back for Season 3? Hit the comments, and let us know!