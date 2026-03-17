Paradise Renewed For Season 3 At Hulu

More bunker? Slam-dunker.

Hulu has renewed Paradise for Season 3, TVLine has confirmed.

The post-apocalyptic drama is currently in Season 2 at the streamer, with the Season 2 finale slated for Monday, March 30.

"Paradise" stars Sterling K. Brown as Xavier Collins, a Secret Service agent living in an underground bunker after the Earth's population is nearly wiped out by a climate event and its complications. Season 2 has found Xavier going outside the bunker and traveling to Atlanta, Georgia, in hopes of reuniting with his wife, Teri. (Read a recap of the most recent episode.)

The Season 2 cast also includes Julianne Nicholson, James Marsden, Nicole Brydon Bloom, Krys Marshall, Enuka Okuma, Sarah Shahi, Charlie Evans, Jon Beavers, Shailene Woodley, Thomas Doherty and Percy Daggs IV.