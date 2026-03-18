High Potential Just Ended With A Shock For Soto — Plus, Are You Ready To Trust Wagner?

"High Potential" took another baby step forward in the search for Roman Sinqueda on March 11, introducing a dangerous (and campy, wonderful, etc.) new enemy who's already closing in.

Following up on Eric Hayworth's latest confession, Soto flew across the country to meet with Willa Quinn (played by Jennifer Jason Leigh), a high-powered fixer for Manhattan's elite... and someone who knows something about the disappearance of Morgan's ex. Ambushing Willa in the middle of a lunch meeting didn't earn Soto the answers she wanted, but it did earn her Willa's respect, which is more than we can say for Willa's typical clientele, who bark on command.

When Soto returned to her hotel, she discovered an unexpected arrival in her closet: "You wanted my attention, now you have it," read an elegant note from Willa, which doubled as an invitation to a fancy charity ball. And since Willa correctly assumed that Soto packed lightly for this trip, she also sent along an appropriate change of clothing. (Side note: Willa carries herself as someone with a jam-packed schedule, but she clearly has enough time to arrange all these shenanigans, and that makes us love her even more.)

Soto's personal episode of "Gossip Girl" continued at the charity ball, where she sipped champagne and traded barbs with Willa like they were old classmates from Constance Billiard. Willa gave a big speech about how she doesn't play by the rules, but Soto made it clear that she can't be intimidated, nor was she impressed by the fancy party, bidding Ms. Quinn goodnight before making a glamorous exit. Very Serena.

Their chat at the ball turned out to be yet another test (the time on this woman's hands!), which Soto passed with flying colors. In fact, Willa even offered Soto a high-paying gig on her personal staff, which Soto politely declined. Soto doesn't work for money, she works for answers, and Willa wasn't giving any. Ahead of her flight back to Los Angeles, Soto offered Willa one last chance to talk before they retrieve the incriminating information in Eric's phone. Tick-tock, lady!

Less successful than she hoped, Soto returned home to check in with her co-workers. And who should she spot upon arriving at the airport? None other than Willa Quinn, who apparently cleared her "very busy schedule" to make a last-minute trip out west. And Billie Eilish's "Therefore I Am" was playing as Willa mean mugged Soto from across the parking lot, so you know she means business.