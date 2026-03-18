High Potential Just Ended With A Shock For Soto — Plus, Are You Ready To Trust Wagner?
"High Potential" took another baby step forward in the search for Roman Sinqueda on March 11, introducing a dangerous (and campy, wonderful, etc.) new enemy who's already closing in.
Following up on Eric Hayworth's latest confession, Soto flew across the country to meet with Willa Quinn (played by Jennifer Jason Leigh), a high-powered fixer for Manhattan's elite... and someone who knows something about the disappearance of Morgan's ex. Ambushing Willa in the middle of a lunch meeting didn't earn Soto the answers she wanted, but it did earn her Willa's respect, which is more than we can say for Willa's typical clientele, who bark on command.
When Soto returned to her hotel, she discovered an unexpected arrival in her closet: "You wanted my attention, now you have it," read an elegant note from Willa, which doubled as an invitation to a fancy charity ball. And since Willa correctly assumed that Soto packed lightly for this trip, she also sent along an appropriate change of clothing. (Side note: Willa carries herself as someone with a jam-packed schedule, but she clearly has enough time to arrange all these shenanigans, and that makes us love her even more.)
Soto's personal episode of "Gossip Girl" continued at the charity ball, where she sipped champagne and traded barbs with Willa like they were old classmates from Constance Billiard. Willa gave a big speech about how she doesn't play by the rules, but Soto made it clear that she can't be intimidated, nor was she impressed by the fancy party, bidding Ms. Quinn goodnight before making a glamorous exit. Very Serena.
Their chat at the ball turned out to be yet another test (the time on this woman's hands!), which Soto passed with flying colors. In fact, Willa even offered Soto a high-paying gig on her personal staff, which Soto politely declined. Soto doesn't work for money, she works for answers, and Willa wasn't giving any. Ahead of her flight back to Los Angeles, Soto offered Willa one last chance to talk before they retrieve the incriminating information in Eric's phone. Tick-tock, lady!
Less successful than she hoped, Soto returned home to check in with her co-workers. And who should she spot upon arriving at the airport? None other than Willa Quinn, who apparently cleared her "very busy schedule" to make a last-minute trip out west. And Billie Eilish's "Therefore I Am" was playing as Willa mean mugged Soto from across the parking lot, so you know she means business.
Wagner finally explains himself to Morgan
"High Potential" showrunner Todd Harthan recently told TVLine that Captain Wagner would "re-enter the world in a pretty major way," and that moment finally came on March 17 — not that anyone at the LAPD was thrilled, nor were they subtle about hiding it. Nick could tell that Morgan felt uncomfortable with him working on the Roman case, eventually pulling her aside to explain himself.
He spun a whole story about how he comes from a difficult family in which "the truth had to be negotiated." He explained that his behavior up until now has been a test to see who can really trust, admitting that he "rattled some cages to see what would give." His final verdict is that Morgan and her team are actually good people, but we're not sure they're ready to reciprocate those feelings quite yet.
Even after offering to help move the process along more quickly, Morgan asked why he's so interested in helping. "Because it's the right thing to do," he answered. "And I want to help."
That's all well and good, but are we really buying this? Nick's checkered past has been set up as a mystery, and if this was the big reveal — a sentiment he has already expressed in previous episodes — we'll be surprised. And disappointed.
Are you ready to trust Nick, or do you still have your doubts about the formerly mustachioed captain? And did you enjoy Soto's New York getaway, or are you ready for the Roman storyline to be resolved? Drop a comment with your thoughts on the episode, as well as your hopes for the season's remaining three episodes, below.