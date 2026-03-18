Elisabeth Moss And Producing Partner Lindsey McManus On How A 'Together Through Everything' Mentality Brought Imperfect Women, The Testaments, And Conviction To The Screen

"Imperfect Women" is based on Araminta Hall's 2020 novel about a trio of longtime friends with equally long-held secrets. When one is killed early in the series (as the trailer makes clear), the surviving pair is rocked by the ensuing investigation and what it reveals.

So Moss chose to play Mary opposite Kerry Washington ("Scandal") as Eleanor; Kate Mara ("House of Cards") rounds out the trio as the doomed Nancy. The ensemble also includes Joel Kinnaman ("For All Mankind"), Corey Stoll ("Billions"), and Leslie Odom Jr. (Broadway's "Hamilton"). Annie Weisman ("Physical") serves as showrunner and executive producer.

In addition to being Moss' next on-screen series, "Imperfect Women" is a from-the-ground-up production from Love & Squalor Pictures, the company she launched in 2020 and named after a J.D. Salinger short story. Past Love & Squalor productions include Apple TV's "Shining Girls" and Hulu's "The Veil," as well as the feature film "Shell." Moss starred in all of them; her "Handmaid's" co-star Max Minghella directed the movie.

Business at Love & Squalor is bustling: In addition to "Imperfect Women," its upcoming slate includes the "Handmaid's" sequel series "The Testaments" — premiering Wednesday, April 8 — and the recently announced legal drama "Conviction," both at Hulu.

Moss' partner in production is Lindsey McManus, Love & Squalor's president of film and TV. A former WME agent, McManus had been working with Diablo Cody on development at Warner Bros. when a mutual acquaintance suggested talking to Moss, who was putting together her own shingle. The pair met and instantly clicked. "It was like we went on a date and never went home," McManus says, laughing.

Moss was shooting Season 3 of "The Handmaid's Tale" at the time. She'd been promoted from co-producer to executive producer the season before, "and she was starting to get all these incoming calls, and it was more than she could deal with," McManus recalls. "It was just totally right time, right place for both of us."

She adds: "We had lunch one day, and that night we started emailing, and about a week later, she sent me the book 'Imperfect Women.'"