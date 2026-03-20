TVLine Asks: Too Much Zac Brown On Survivor? Did You Catch Happy's Place Break? When Will Chicago Fire Secret Come Out? And More!

We've got questions, and maybe you've got answers! With another week of TV gone by, we're lobbing queries left and right about "Tracker," "Chicago Fire," "Shrinking," and more!

1 | How great was it that "Happy's Place" left in Reba McEntire breaking when JoAnna Garcia Swisher's Kenzie mentioned her dad leaving her mom for his dental hygienist?

2 | As great as it was for "Boston Blue" to reveal Jamie and Eddie's son's name and photo, weren't you hoping for a full family photo of Mom, Dad, and baby?

3 | Which RFK Jr.–inspired parody of "The Pitt" was better: "The Daily Show" or "Saturday Night Live"? And how good was Jeremy Culhane's Tucker Carlson impression?

4 | On "Tracker," how long before Colter — who clearly senses something is wrong with Reenie — pays her an in-person visit to get to the bottom of it?