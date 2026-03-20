TVLine Asks: Too Much Zac Brown On Survivor? Did You Catch Happy's Place Break? When Will Chicago Fire Secret Come Out? And More!
We've got questions, and maybe you've got answers! With another week of TV gone by, we're lobbing queries left and right about "Tracker," "Chicago Fire," "Shrinking," and more!
1 | How great was it that "Happy's Place" left in Reba McEntire breaking when JoAnna Garcia Swisher's Kenzie mentioned her dad leaving her mom for his dental hygienist?
2 | As great as it was for "Boston Blue" to reveal Jamie and Eddie's son's name and photo, weren't you hoping for a full family photo of Mom, Dad, and baby?
3 | Which RFK Jr.–inspired parody of "The Pitt" was better: "The Daily Show" or "Saturday Night Live"? And how good was Jeremy Culhane's Tucker Carlson impression?
4 | On "Tracker," how long before Colter — who clearly senses something is wrong with Reenie — pays her an in-person visit to get to the bottom of it?
We're also wondering...
5 | On "DTF St. Louis," were you squinting to see if that really was David Harbour pulling off that wild gymnastics routine?
6 | "Watson" fans: Even though we all know that insane things happen on this show on the regular, did you, too, jump when Audrey's corpse suddenly came back to life?
7 | On "The Neighborhood," did you have trouble understanding what Calvin was saying as he spoke in a... we want to say French accent?
8 | "Memory of a Killer" fans: Up until this week's episode, weren't you beginning to suspect that Dutch was The Ferryman? And even if he isn't, surely we can't fully trust him, right?
9 | Are you hoping "The Fall and Rise of Reggie Dinkins" brings back Megan Thee Stallion's Denise as a regular love interest for Daniel Radcliffe's Arthur after their surprise hookup this week?
10 | On "Will Trent," as asked by TVLine reader "Librarian," how did Adelaide avoid getting bitten by spiders while Will was covered in bites?
We're also curious about...
11 | After scene-stealing turns on "Shrinking" and "Scrubs," is it time for Bill Lawrence to build a show around comedian Lisa Gilroy?
12 | Speaking of "Shrinking," in this week's episode, Gaby asks Paul to name his favorite one-hit wonder band from the '90s. (His reply: Marky Mark and the Funky Bunch.) So, let's hear it: What's your pick?
13 | Was all of the Zac Brown idolatry on "Survivor" a bit much this week, or did you enjoy seeing the "Chicken Fried" singer out on the island?
14 | On "Chicago Med," how loud did you gasp when Archer told Kingston, "We can't have come this whole way only to watch him die minutes before my daughter is born," projecting his own fears about becoming a father onto his dying patient's dire situation?
15 | "Chicago Fire" fans, how long is Violet going to wait before telling Novak about her kiss with Vasquez? Isn't she just digging herself a deeper hole the longer she keeps this secret from her bestie?
16 | On "Outlander," for being so torn up about Ben's death, William didn't resist too hard when his cousin's widow went in for a kiss, did he?
Hit the comments with your answers and any TV Qs of your own!