A Beloved Supernatural Star Wrote Mark Hamill's Only Alfred Hitchcock Presents Episode

Fans of horror TV shows probably associate Jim Beaver with his performance as the grizzled demon hunter Bobby Singer on "Supernatural." That said, the actor is also quite an accomplished writer, having honed his craft on shows like "Alfred Hitchcock Presents" — a series the Writers Guild of America hailed as one of the best of all time. What's more, he holds the distinction of writing the only episode to feature "Star Wars" alum Mark Hamill.

Hamill can be found in the '80s revival's "Man on the Edge" episode, which lives up to its title and then some. In this one, Hamill plays a guy who checks into a hotel with the intention of throwing himself off the ledge, leading to an emotional exchange with a police negotiator named Rick (Michael Ironside).

There's a twist, of course, but it deserves to be seen instead of spoiled, and it will probably resonate with people who enjoy shows like "The Twilight Zone," which "Alfred Hitchcock Presents" is often compared to. The episode also demonstrates Beaver's knack for penning compelling and intense mysteries, so why are his writing credits so few and far between?