Stranger Things' Robin Was Almost Played By A Bridgerton Star
"Bridgerton" knocked it out of the park with its fourth season, which debuted in January. Among the returning cast, the series welcomed back Nicola Coughlan as Penelope Bridgerton. The influential and anonymous writer of Lady Whistledown's gossip-laden newsletter, Penelope has been a key part of "Bridgerton" since the series began and is one of the Irish star's best known roles. Before she landed the part of Penelope though, Coughlan had previously auditioned for another major Netflix hit. Had things taken a different turn, she could have been joining the "Stranger Things" cast as Robin Buckley.
Robin would ultimately be played by Maya Hawke. The character first appeared on the third season of "Stranger Things," which premiered on Netflix in 2019, a year before "Bridgerton" made its debut. Speaking to BuzzFeed in 2022, Coughlan revealed "I auditioned to play Robin, Maya Hawke got it," but the actress apparently harbors no hard feelings over losing out on the role. "She was far better than I ever would have been."
Coughlan went on to explain what she had learned from the experience of watching Hawke in the role of Robin. "It's a good lesson to actors: Watch the stuff you didn't get, because you'll totally understand how it's not personal," she said. "You're just right for some things, and you're not right for other things." Since appearing on "Bridgerton," Coughlan has gone on to land roles in movies such as 2023's "Barbie" and this year's "Goat," as well as guest roles on TV series such as "Doctor Who" and "Dodger."
Maya Hawke credits Joe Keery for her Stranger Things role
Maya Hawke auditioned for the role of Robin after an initial meeting with "Stranger Things" executive producer, Shawn Levy. Speaking about the process in a 2020 interview with AwardsWatch, Hawke said she met both Levy and "Stranger Things" casting director Carmen Cuba before she was even aware that there might be a role for her on the series. When the casting call for Robin went out, Hawke said "I got to go in and audition for Robin and we had already met and we had a rapport going into that room and that space."
Looking back on her early auditions, Hawke reflected, "I felt like I heard her voice in my head, which sometimes happens when you read a character. I don't know but I feel this person inside of my body. I feel her somewhere." However, it was her later chemistry read with Steve Harrington actor Joe Keery that landed Hawke the part.
"He just was rooting for me to succeed," Hawke said of Keery in a Netflix featurette, looking back on her audition process. "He's an incredible scene partner ... He throws you the ball so well. So I give him all the credit." Hawke also revealed that her first scene on the show, which sees Robin working with Steve at ice cream parlor, Scoops Ahoy, was a part of her audition and ended up being one of the first scenes she filmed.