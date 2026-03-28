Stranger Things' Robin Was Almost Played By A Bridgerton Star

"Bridgerton" knocked it out of the park with its fourth season, which debuted in January. Among the returning cast, the series welcomed back Nicola Coughlan as Penelope Bridgerton. The influential and anonymous writer of Lady Whistledown's gossip-laden newsletter, Penelope has been a key part of "Bridgerton" since the series began and is one of the Irish star's best known roles. Before she landed the part of Penelope though, Coughlan had previously auditioned for another major Netflix hit. Had things taken a different turn, she could have been joining the "Stranger Things" cast as Robin Buckley.

Robin would ultimately be played by Maya Hawke. The character first appeared on the third season of "Stranger Things," which premiered on Netflix in 2019, a year before "Bridgerton" made its debut. Speaking to BuzzFeed in 2022, Coughlan revealed "I auditioned to play Robin, Maya Hawke got it," but the actress apparently harbors no hard feelings over losing out on the role. "She was far better than I ever would have been."

Coughlan went on to explain what she had learned from the experience of watching Hawke in the role of Robin. "It's a good lesson to actors: Watch the stuff you didn't get, because you'll totally understand how it's not personal," she said. "You're just right for some things, and you're not right for other things." Since appearing on "Bridgerton," Coughlan has gone on to land roles in movies such as 2023's "Barbie" and this year's "Goat," as well as guest roles on TV series such as "Doctor Who" and "Dodger."