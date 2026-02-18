The 15 Sexiest TV Shows To Stream On Netflix

There are few streaming services that are better at making even the mundane seem sexy than Netflix. HBO Max does okay in that regard every now and again — after all, you're not a fan of television if you haven't been exposed in some way to "Heated Rivalry," whose first season has swept romantics off their feet since its premiere last winter.

But since it started producing original series and housing acquired content, Netflix has rivaled the likes of HBO and Showtime with the amount of television series on the platform that are, to put it gently, not safe for work. More so than that, even the most risqué of Netflix series cover the entire spectrum of television genres, from situation comedy to crime thriller, and even period piece drama. Here are 15 of the streamer's naughtiest offerings.