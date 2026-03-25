10 Most Underrated Animated Shows Of All Time

Across both television and film, the medium of animation has historically faced the paradox of enchanting and captivating massive, wide-ranging audiences around the world while struggling to be placed on equal artistic footing with live-action movies and shows. Some of the best TV productions of all time in any genre you could name — comedy, drama, action, horror, romance, musical — have been animated, but rare are the ones that actually find the prestige and recognition they ought to.

In that sense, pretty much every good animated series in history could be said to fall somewhere under the "underrated" umbrella. And, even if you adjust for that, the medium is also uniquely conducive to producing works that just don't get talked up as much as they deserve to be. Several of the best, most inventive, most influential animated shows in history are essentially cult items, remembered by a few dedicated torchbearers — to say nothing of the ones that remain shockingly little-known even among animation fans.

To compile this list of the most underrated animated series ever, we looked for the ones marked by a stark mismatch between quality and cultural ubiquity. These are all genuinely great shows that rarely get their due even from those who make a point of seeking out the medium's hidden gems; in other words, we tried to avoid the cult favorites with followings that grew large enough to break containment (e.g. "Home Movies," "Æon Flux," the recently-revived "Clone High," and other niche giants), and look at shows that deserve significant boosts in the all-time cartoon canon.