10 Best Cartoon Network Shows Of The 2010s, Ranked

Like many pillars of our world, Cartoon Network is not the same as it used to be, fast eroding along with other family-oriented cable TV channels under the pressures of late capitalist, post-pandemic, streaming-era industry reconfiguration. A network that once prided itself in carrying a profusion of gleefully original and inventive animated series has now been reduced to airing a tiny handful of ongoing in-house productions, virtually all of them franchise-centric, while its former flagships get endlessly rerun and occasionally revived at HBO Max.

The sliver of hope is that Cartoon Network is still Cartoon Network, a brand synonymous with creative ebullience for millions of fans around the world, and one that has managed to bounce back before through sheer artistic will. The late 2000s, lest we forget, were also a dire period for the channel, and they were followed by arguably the strongest and most fertile period in Cartoon Network history — a time when its shows galvanized TV animation at large with quantum strides in experimentation, newfound narrative sophistication, immediately classic characters and episodes, groundbreaking LGBT+ reveals, and as many if not more laughs than in the '90s golden age.

It remains to be seen whether studio suits will allow anything like 2010s Cartoon Network to ever happen again. But, for the time being, the greatest Cartoon Network shows of the 2010-2019 period stand as a testament to the enduring, restorative power of art and imagination in the face of industrial duress, and to the singular ability of animation to channel art and imagination like no other medium. Here is a ranking of the 10 very best.