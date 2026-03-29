Emily Deschanel Landed Her Bones Role Thanks To One Simple Move
David Boreanaz and Emily Deschanel got along while filming "Bones," but they weren't afraid to push each other creatively. In fact, Deschanel's willingness to step up to her co-star during the audition stage landed her the role of Temperance Brennan in Fox's acclaimed police procedural.
Speaking to TVInsider, "Bones" creator Hart Hanson revealed that Fox's executives weren't immediately sold on Deschanel, unsure whether she could match Boreanaz's strong on-screen presence. However, she quickly proved that she could, and the rest is history.
"At the reading in front of the network and studio, there was this moment with David and Emily where he stepped toward her," Hanson recalled. "He just steps toward Emily, and Booth was trying to establish himself as the alpha with Brennan, and she just steps toward him. It sounds like a simple thing, but it was her instinct and it was electric. Everyone in that room was a pro, and knew chemistry when they saw it."
Hanson added that the chemistry between Boreanaz and Deschanel was key to "Bones" getting 12 seasons on Fox – a notably long run. That same audition moment also helped convince Boreanaz to sign on, forming the partnership that would define the series.
Emily Deschanel's audition convinced David Boreanaz to join Bones
Prior to signing on, Boreanaz was considering other projects, including a potential series from J.J. Abrams, and "Bones" wasn't initially his priority. However, that changed the moment he auditioned with Deschanel.
Speaking at the Television Academy's Televerse Festival in 2025 (via Women's World), he recalled, "I wanted to do other stuff. But that ended quickly. When Emily came on board, it was magical. During [her screen test], she stood up and challenged Booth, which I found to be very cool in the moment. It sparked a great energy between us."
Deschanel, meanwhile, had her sights set on a different series at the time — until that screen test was canceled, allowing her to focus on "Bones." Had that original plan worked out, Deschanel's "Bones" audition might not have happened, and Fox's hit procedural could have been a very different show.