Emily Deschanel Landed Her Bones Role Thanks To One Simple Move

David Boreanaz and Emily Deschanel got along while filming "Bones," but they weren't afraid to push each other creatively. In fact, Deschanel's willingness to step up to her co-star during the audition stage landed her the role of Temperance Brennan in Fox's acclaimed police procedural.

Speaking to TVInsider, "Bones" creator Hart Hanson revealed that Fox's executives weren't immediately sold on Deschanel, unsure whether she could match Boreanaz's strong on-screen presence. However, she quickly proved that she could, and the rest is history.

"At the reading in front of the network and studio, there was this moment with David and Emily where he stepped toward her," Hanson recalled. "He just steps toward Emily, and Booth was trying to establish himself as the alpha with Brennan, and she just steps toward him. It sounds like a simple thing, but it was her instinct and it was electric. Everyone in that room was a pro, and knew chemistry when they saw it."

Hanson added that the chemistry between Boreanaz and Deschanel was key to "Bones" getting 12 seasons on Fox – a notably long run. That same audition moment also helped convince Boreanaz to sign on, forming the partnership that would define the series.