Invincible Season 4 Taps A Beloved Hollywood Legend To Voice Satan

At the end of "Invincible" Season 3, Bruce Campbell joined the cast, appearing briefly in the finale's post-credits scene with Damien Darkblood (Clancy Brown), voicing a then-unidentified demon. With the release of Season 4, Episode 4, we now know the character's name: Satan.

A star-studded voice cast has been a hallmark of the animated series from the start. Alongside its core trio of Steven Yeun, J. K. Simmons, and Sandra Oh, "Invincible" has featured a wide range of recognizable guest and supporting talent, including Gillian Jacobs, Walton Goggins, Mark Hamill, Sterling K. Brown, Seth Rogen, and Mahershala Ali.

It's fitting casting to add Campbell to the show's sophisticated superhero universe, given that he rose to fame as the demon-slaying protagonist Ash Williams in Sam Raimi's "Evil Dead" trilogy. The actor has also made cameo appearances in Raimi's superhero films, including the Tobey Maguire "Spider-Man" trilogy and "Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness," making him well acquainted with the genre. His turn as Satan on "Invincible" is a bit different, but it also taps into his established reputation in Hollywood.