Ratings: Paradise Hits Series High With Season 2 Debut While Bridgerton Reigns Supreme

Hulu's "Paradise" has found its own form of paradise — a spot on the streaming ratings chart.

On the Nielsen streaming charts for the week of February 23-March 1, the Sterling K. Brown-led thriller hit a series high with 950 million minutes (across 12 total episodes), reaching No. 5 on the weekly chart. That coincides with Season 2's debut on February 23 — check out our premiere recap — with the first three episodes of the new season accounting for 60% of the total viewing time.

It did get outclassed, though, by Netflix's "Bridgerton," which took the week's top spot on the streaming charts with 3.37 billion minutes across 32 episodes. The main attraction was Part 2 of Season 4, which hit Netflix on February 26 — check out our chat with showrunner Jess Brownell about the finale — with Part 2's four episodes tallying 76% of the viewing time. It was a big hit with young women, too, with women aged 18 to 49 accounting for 43% of the total streaming time.