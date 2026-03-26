Ratings: Paradise Hits Series High With Season 2 Debut While Bridgerton Reigns Supreme
Hulu's "Paradise" has found its own form of paradise — a spot on the streaming ratings chart.
On the Nielsen streaming charts for the week of February 23-March 1, the Sterling K. Brown-led thriller hit a series high with 950 million minutes (across 12 total episodes), reaching No. 5 on the weekly chart. That coincides with Season 2's debut on February 23 — check out our premiere recap — with the first three episodes of the new season accounting for 60% of the total viewing time.
It did get outclassed, though, by Netflix's "Bridgerton," which took the week's top spot on the streaming charts with 3.37 billion minutes across 32 episodes. The main attraction was Part 2 of Season 4, which hit Netflix on February 26 — check out our chat with showrunner Jess Brownell about the finale — with Part 2's four episodes tallying 76% of the viewing time. It was a big hit with young women, too, with women aged 18 to 49 accounting for 43% of the total streaming time.
Rounding out the Top 10...
Taking second place behind "Bridgerton" for the week of February 23-March 1 was another Netflix series: "The Night Agent," which returned for Season 3 on February 19, tallied 2.15 billion minutes for the week (across 30 episodes) — which actually represents an increase from the previous week (1.85 billion minutes), when it took the top spot.
Also reaching the Top 5: HBO Max's medical drama "The Pitt" at No. 3, with 1.07 billion minutes across 23 episodes, and the Netflix dating show "Love Is Blind," which earned 1.02 billion minutes across 134 episodes, at No. 4. (Season 10's last two episodes before the finale hit the streamer on February 25.)
Peacock's reality competition "The Traitors" also finished strong, with the Season 4 finale on February 26 pushing it to No. 6 and a total of 913 million minutes across 48 episodes, marking a new weekly high for the Emmy-winning series.
Over on the Acquired charts, "The Big Bang Theory" topped the list for the first time with 883 million minutes across 281 episodes. See additional charts for Originals, Acquired, and Movies below.