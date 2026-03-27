9-1-1 Brings Buck's Painful Secret To Light, But Is 'The Worst Of It' Still To Come? Plus, A Toast To Bobby!

Buck took several major steps towards recovery on the March 26 episode of "9-1-1," but we fear that his worst days may still be ahead of him.

After last week's reveal that Buck was self-medicating with opioids to recover from the physical and emotional pain of his kidnapping nightmare, we picked back up this week with him in full addict mode. Buck even tried lying to a doctor in order to get a fresh prescription, but when he noticed that Buck had already "doctor shopped" at three other practices, he flagged Buck's name in the system and suggested that he gets the help he needs.

Then came the withdrawal symptoms — sweating, vomiting, irritability — which turned Buck into the Walking Dead at work. Eddie could tell that something was up, but a phone call from Christopher pulled him away before he got a chance to investigate. Unfortunately, Eddie forgot to lock up the meds before taking the call, tempting Buck to steal some fentanyl. And had the alarm not summoned the 118 to another emergency, he would have done it.

After barely making it through another day on the job, Buck came clean to Chimney about almost stealing the fentanyl, insisting that Chimney fire him on the spot. Even though he didn't technically take anything, he admitted that he doesn't trust himself not to in the future. Given the circumstances, Chimney opted to "keep it in house," certain that Chief Simpson will go easy on him. "You came to me for help, and that's what I'm going to give you," Chimney said, easing (some of) Buck's concerns.

In true "9-1-1" fashion, the entire 118 came together to assist Buck through his withdrawals, taking turns caring for him, even through the worst. Speaking of which, Buck told Maddie that he's "through the worst of it," but is he really? Don't get us wrong, we're glad Buck is feeling better, but his future at the 118 is now uncertain; even with his confession taken into consideration, the disciplinary committee takes these matters "very seriously." Is anyone else worried? You should be!