9-1-1 Brings Buck's Painful Secret To Light, But Is 'The Worst Of It' Still To Come? Plus, A Toast To Bobby!
Buck took several major steps towards recovery on the March 26 episode of "9-1-1," but we fear that his worst days may still be ahead of him.
After last week's reveal that Buck was self-medicating with opioids to recover from the physical and emotional pain of his kidnapping nightmare, we picked back up this week with him in full addict mode. Buck even tried lying to a doctor in order to get a fresh prescription, but when he noticed that Buck had already "doctor shopped" at three other practices, he flagged Buck's name in the system and suggested that he gets the help he needs.
Then came the withdrawal symptoms — sweating, vomiting, irritability — which turned Buck into the Walking Dead at work. Eddie could tell that something was up, but a phone call from Christopher pulled him away before he got a chance to investigate. Unfortunately, Eddie forgot to lock up the meds before taking the call, tempting Buck to steal some fentanyl. And had the alarm not summoned the 118 to another emergency, he would have done it.
After barely making it through another day on the job, Buck came clean to Chimney about almost stealing the fentanyl, insisting that Chimney fire him on the spot. Even though he didn't technically take anything, he admitted that he doesn't trust himself not to in the future. Given the circumstances, Chimney opted to "keep it in house," certain that Chief Simpson will go easy on him. "You came to me for help, and that's what I'm going to give you," Chimney said, easing (some of) Buck's concerns.
In true "9-1-1" fashion, the entire 118 came together to assist Buck through his withdrawals, taking turns caring for him, even through the worst. Speaking of which, Buck told Maddie that he's "through the worst of it," but is he really? Don't get us wrong, we're glad Buck is feeling better, but his future at the 118 is now uncertain; even with his confession taken into consideration, the disciplinary committee takes these matters "very seriously." Is anyone else worried? You should be!
Is Athena changing her mind about becoming a detective?
Athena got her own little side quest this week when a man stumbled into the precinct to discuss a murder... his murder. And just like that, the guy started coughing up blood and passed out. He turned out to be an investigate journalist with so many enemies that he had to write under a pseudonym for protection, and with Athena's help, he proved that his greatest enemy — his own son — poisoned his water bottle as payback for leaving their family years earlier.
The specifics of the man's story are relatively unimportant in the long run, but some things were said this week that we just can't shake. First, he said he came to Athena because he knows all about her incredible work (including that she's the one who landed that plane on the freeway), referring to her as someone "not looking for advancement, who chooses to work the streets." Then, when Detective Hook told Athena that his captain wasn't comfortable with a patrol sergeant "tagging along" on such a high-profile case, he said, "Get yourself a detective shield next time."
Athena has made it clear on multiple occasions that she isn't looking to move up in the ranks at the LAPD, but this episode made us wonder if she might change her mind about that. Sure, she was able to crack the case and bust the bad guy as a lowly patrol sergeant, but it might be easier to get that job done without so much red tape. Just saying.
May nurses Ravi's wounded pride
We were eager to see some advancement in the May–Ravi situation after Harry caught them together a few weeks ago, and boy did this episode give us what we needed.
When May and her new nurse buddy Ian dropped by the firehouse before grabbing dinner, Harry asked Ravi for clarification on the state of their relationship. Ravi claimed that he never called May after their one-night stand because he thought Harry was serious about him backing off. (Big mistake. Huge!) And stalking Ian on Instagram did Ravi no favors, with the entire 118 agreeing that May has found herself quite a catch — and Ravi totally dropped the ball.
Ravi's feelings of inadequacy only grew when the 118 was called to an overcrowded hospital, where Nurse Ian's quick thinking and remarkable land speed saved a little boy's life. (We get that Ravi didn't want to be shown up, but what was the alternative? For Ian to not save the kid? Come on, now.)
Of course, all that ill will towards Ian could have been avoided if Ravi had simply spoken to May earlier. When they eventually bumped into each other at the end of the episode, May informed him that she's not actually dating Ian, he's just helping her "figure out this whole nursing school thing." Along with being relieved that his biggest competition is out of play, Ravi was also very supportive of May's medical endeavors, telling her, "I think you'd be great at anything."
'To Bobby!'
And then there's the Bobby of it all. In the timeline of "9-1-1," this week's episode marked the one-year anniversary of the death of Captain Bobby Nash — and everyone in the 118 was feeling some type of way. (The one-year anniversary of the actual episode is April 17, for all those who observe.)
Buck, in particular, apologized to Athena for putting everyone through so much when they should be focused on honoring her late husband, though she assured Buck that she's exactly where she's supposed to be. He also said that he understands Bobby in a way he didn't a year ago, referring to their shared struggles with addiction, though Athena wishes that part of Bobby could have remained a mystery to him.
The episode ended with the entire 118 — or at least the ones with names — sitting around a campfire, exchanging stories about their beloved captain. Bobby. Nash. Forever.
With only three episodes left, what are your hopes for the rest of Season 9? Do you think Buck's job is safe, or are you worried that his punishment will be worse than he believes? Do you sense a change coming for Athena? And are you glad that Ravi and May are giving things another go? Drop a comment with your full review of this week's episode below.