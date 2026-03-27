Did Grey's Anatomy Just Hint At Owen And Teddy's Exit Plans? And Which Twist Made Your Jaw Drop Hardest?

"Grey's Anatomy" fans were stunned earlier this week by the news that Kevin McKidd (Owen) and Kim Raver (Teddy) will depart the ABC medical drama at the end of this season. But what could possibly draw them away from Grey Sloan Memorial, you ask? Well, the March 26 episode just gave us a pretty big clue.

While assisting Owen at Cascade Hill, a smaller hospital in rural Washington, Teddy learned that her ex-husband has been offered a job there. As Owen explained, Cascade Hill shut down its operating rooms three years ago because "some bean counter decided it didn't make financial sense, not because people stopped needing surgery." To that end, the hospital wants Owen to build a regional surgical program from the ground up, rotating in specialists to get locals the help they need.

Teddy was strongly against Owen transferring to a smaller hospital, but she didn't have much time to lecture him because one of their patients required an immediate splenectomy. It was the first time a Cascade Hill operating room had been used in three years, but the surgery was a success. In fact, Owen and Teddy's brilliant work actually helped the hospital make a stronger case for implementing the surgical program.

"You're lucky to have him, but I'm really hoping he leaves you," Dr. Braider told Teddy at the end of the day. But when she asked Teddy to put in a good word with Owen, Teddy coldly declined. "Owen will make up his own mind," she replied. "Good luck filling the position." (Rude much?)

This next part admittedly pokes a hole in our theory about Owen leaving for Cascade Hill, but we're not deterred just yet: Owen revealed to Teddy that he turned down the job, saying that "the timing just isn't right." She admitted to being relieved, because replacing him would be a nightmare.

As far as we're concerned, the book is far from closed on this matter. The "timing" may not have been right this week, but a lot can happen in the remaining three episodes of the season. Showrunner Meg Marinis' statement about McKidd and Raver's exits insisted that it's "not a goodbye," and that we could see them again someday. Wouldn't that be even easier if one of them left to work at a nearby rural hospital?