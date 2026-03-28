What Will Mel And Jack Name Their Baby On Virgin River? Alexandra Breckenridge Gives Us A Huge Clue

The seventh season of "Virgin River," now streaming on Netflix, ends with the birth of Mel and Jack's adopted son, closing on a shot of the couple riding with their newborn as he prepares to undergo life-saving heart surgery at another hospital. But while fans of the emotionally torturous drama start organizing a prayer chain for this little guy, what exactly are we supposed to call him?

Let's look at our options: There are plenty of respectable men in Mel and Jack's inner circle after whom their son could be named, beginning with Jack himself. With the fight that baby has ahead of him, wouldn't a strong name like Jack Jr. suit him as he rides into battle?

Doc has also played a large enough role in Mel and Jack's relationship to merit a namesake, but there's something about Baby Vernon that just doesn't feel right to us. And it's probably too soon to name him after Everett, even if Rhett would be a pretty cute nickname for a baby.

Those are all viable options, but let's see what the mother has to say, shall we? TVLine recently spoke with "Virgin River" star Alexandra Breckenridge about all things Season 7, including what Mel and Jack are going to name their new bundle of joy.