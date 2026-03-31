15 Best Post-Apocalyptic TV Shows Of All Time, Ranked

Technically, only 2% of the human population was claimed by the inexplicable supernatural event at the top of HBO's "The Leftovers." Indeed, one of the show's ironies is that its characters struggle adamantly to move on and bring the world back to a sense of normalcy, refusing to entertain the idea that they may be living in any sort of "post-apocalyptic" reality. But even so, no show in history has done so very much, so brilliantly and unforgettably, with the idea of ambling existence in an irrevocably ravaged world.

Although the series, adapted from the eponymous Tom Perrotta novel, was Damon Lindelof's follow-up to "Lost," "The Leftovers" is not at all concerned with providing answers or solutions to its central "mystery." It's just something that has happened: One October day in 2011, 140 million people around the globe vanished into thin air, never to be found again, and that was that. Set a few years after the Sudden Departure, the show uses a freewheeling multi-perspective structure to examine, in overwhelming detail, how various broken people are coping — or failing to cope — with this horribly ambiguous and inconclusive tragedy. Cue some of the most bizarre, exuberant, profound, cathartic, and gut-wrenching moments in television history, all adding up to one of the best HBO original series of all time.