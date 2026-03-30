Marshals Episode 5 Ends On Deadly Cliffhanger, Star Hopes The Storyline Will Be A 'Wake-Up Call For Society'

The March 29 episode of "Marshals" marked an important step forward in the relationship between Cal's team and the Broken Rock reservation, even if the two-parter ended on a bummer of a cliffhanger.

The Marshals found themselves on the hunt for human traffickers this week after Tate bumped into a friend from school, a teenage girl who was recently reported missing from the reservation. But when Thomas Rainwater caught wind that Kayce & Co. were giving his people "false hope," he turned down the Marshals' offer to intervene; local authorities have a history of promising to help, only to drop the case shortly thereafter. That's when Mo offered his two cents, encouraging Thomas Rainwater to reconsider.

"Mo definitely trusts Kayce," actor Mo Brings Plenty tells TVLine. "Mo and Kayce have the warrior spirit. They're brothers, and Mo knows that it's going to be more difficult for the reservation to get the proper funding to bring in more law enforcement. It would be easier for these guys to just do their jobs. We're taxpaying people as well, so these departments should be working for us just as hard. I think that's the space that Mo is coming from."

Thomas Rainwater eventually put his pride aside, paying Cal a visit to ask for help. Children going missing from the reservation has become an "epidemic," and he doesn't believe that local law enforcement respects their people enough to look into the matter properly. Mo's words clearly had an effect on him.

"Thomas Rainwater didn't grow up on a reservation, but he's highly educated in many aspects, and then Mo, who did grow up on a reservation, is highly educated in the traditional way," Brings Plenty points out. "Those two elements together make for a powerful force that can end up righting a lot of wrongs for their people, so they really need each other. I love that relationship, and I'm thankful that we're bringing to light what happens when people can work together."

Unfortunately, the Marshals ended the hour empty handed. After a deadly shootout with a van full of traffickers, Kayce and Miles entered the vehicle... only to discover that the girls were gone.