NCIS: Origins' Adam Campbell Teases Ducky's Return: 'It's A Treat For The Fans' — Watch Exclusive Sneak Peek
Ducky is back on "NCIS: Origins," and he's got some skeletons in the closet. Well, he's actually dealing with a human corpse hiding in the trunk of an old van.
Per the official logline for Tuesday's episode, when Dr. Tango (Julian Black Antelope) "is arrested for stealing human remains from a national park, Dr. Donald 'Ducky' Mallard returns to assist the team in proving his innocence." (Watch an exclusive sneak peek above.)
TVLine spoke to Adam Campbell, who plays the young version of David McCallum's beloved medical examiner, and he told us getting called back in by the "NCIS" team to reappear as Ducky is "the best feeling in the world."
"I've been really welcomed," Campbell added. "I think the reality is I can't take any of the credit for that, though. That's all because of what David did with the character." Campbell went on to call it a "real privilege and honor" to continue what McCallum started.
Ahead of this week's episode, the Young Ducky actor promised that viewers will get more background on Ducky's emotional state, Tango's family background and heritage, and even Gibbs' boat-building hobby. (Plus, Ducky's reaction to it!)
"It's a treat for the fans to learn a bit more about these characters," Campbell said.
When we last saw Ducky...
Adam Campbell first appeared as Dr. Donald "Ducky" Mallard in "NCIS: Origins" Season 2, Episode 3, after the doctor was sent to Pendleton to see if the "Origins" team needed an in-house medical examiner.
Though they were skeptical of his visit at first, it didn't take long for the NIS team to warm up to Ducky. He helped Lala come to terms with her brain injury, he treated some of Franks' physical and emotional wounds, and he gifted Gibbs a ship in a bottle, prompting the probie to head home and revisit his old boat-building hobby from childhood.
The episode also paid tribute to David McCallum, who played Ducky on "NCIS" for more than two decades. Titled after McCallum's 1966 song release, the episode "The Edge" ended with an In Memoriam card that read: "This episode is dedicated to, and features music performed by our friend, David McCallum. 1933-2023."
McCallum passed away at age 90 in September 2023 and last appeared, remotely, in the final two episodes of "NCIS" Season 20. The mothership series previously paid tribute to McCallum in February 2024, with an episode that saw the return of series vet Michael Weatherly as Special Agent Anthony DiNozzo.
After you watch the exclusive sneak peek above, hit the comments with your "NCIS: Origins" thoughts: Are you looking forward to seeing Ducky return to Camp Pendleton?
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