NCIS: Origins' Adam Campbell Teases Ducky's Return: 'It's A Treat For The Fans' — Watch Exclusive Sneak Peek

Ducky is back on "NCIS: Origins," and he's got some skeletons in the closet. Well, he's actually dealing with a human corpse hiding in the trunk of an old van.

Per the official logline for Tuesday's episode, when Dr. Tango (Julian Black Antelope) "is arrested for stealing human remains from a national park, Dr. Donald 'Ducky' Mallard returns to assist the team in proving his innocence." (Watch an exclusive sneak peek above.)

TVLine spoke to Adam Campbell, who plays the young version of David McCallum's beloved medical examiner, and he told us getting called back in by the "NCIS" team to reappear as Ducky is "the best feeling in the world."

"I've been really welcomed," Campbell added. "I think the reality is I can't take any of the credit for that, though. That's all because of what David did with the character." Campbell went on to call it a "real privilege and honor" to continue what McCallum started.

Ahead of this week's episode, the Young Ducky actor promised that viewers will get more background on Ducky's emotional state, Tango's family background and heritage, and even Gibbs' boat-building hobby. (Plus, Ducky's reaction to it!)

"It's a treat for the fans to learn a bit more about these characters," Campbell said.