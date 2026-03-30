Grey's Anatomy Renewed For Season 23 At ABC

Grey Sloan Memorial isn't closing its doors just yet. ABC has renewed "Grey's Anatomy" for Season 23, TVLine has learned.

The current cast of "Grey's Anatomy" includes Ellen Pompeo as Meredith Grey, Chandra Wilson as Miranda Bailey, James Pickens Jr. as Richard Webber, Camilla Luddington as Jo Wilson, Caterina Scorsone as Amelia Shepherd, Jason George as Ben Warren, Chris Carmack as Atticus "Link" Lincoln, Anthony Hill as Winston Ndugu, Alexis Floyd as Simone Griffith, Harry Shum Jr. as Benson Kwan, Adelaide Kane as Jules Millin, Niko Terho as Lucas Adams, and Trevor Jackson as Wes Bryant.

As previously reported, longtime cast members Kevin McKidd (who plays Owen Hunt) and Kim Raver (Teddy Altman) will depart "Grey's Anatomy" at the end of Season 22, with the May 7 finale marking their final appearances as series regulars. Sources tell TVLine the actors' exits are a creative decision that will leave the door open for Owen and Teddy to return in the future.

As for the rest of ABC's current scripted lineup, the network has already renewed "9-1-1" for Season 10, "9-1-1: Nashville" for Season 2, "Abbott Elementary" for Season 6, and "High Potential" for Season 3. ABC has yet to weigh in on the fates of "R.J. Decker," "The Rookie," "Scrubs," "Shifting Gears," and "Will Trent."

New episodes of "Grey's Anatomy" air Thursdays at 10/9c on ABC. Are you relieved to know that another season is coming? What changes (casting or otherwise) would you make to the long-running medical drama? Drop a comment with your thoughts below.

Want more scoop on "Grey's Anatomy"? Got questions or tips about another TV show? Email us at asktvline@tvline.com!

