New Euphoria Season 3 Trailer Offers A First Look At Sharon Stone, The Late Eric Dane — Watch
"Euphoria" is bringing in some new faces this season — and bringing back one familiar face for the last time.
HBO has released a new trailer for Season 3 of the edgy drama (which you can watch above), and in it, we get a first look at new cast addition Sharon Stone as a Warner Bros. studio executive who seems to be helping Maude Apatow's Lexi get her foot in the Hollywood door. ("The network loved your storyline," Stone's character tells Lexi, to which the young acolyte responds: "Really?!")
The trailer also promises the return of Nate's father Cal, played by the late Eric Dane in one of his final on-screen roles. Cal bumps into former flame Jules at a bar, with her asking him, "Remember me?" ("How could I forget?" he replies.)
Elsewhere in the trailer: We learn that Rue has been trafficking drugs for a Mexican cartel — and she gets caught for it; we get a closer look at Nate and Cassie's wedding; Maddy pops back into Cassie's life to help her produce her, um, "content"; NFL star Marshawn Lynch plays a gun-toting henchman; Ali is in a hospital bed (!); and Rue warns Laurie, "Alamo tried to kill me... and he's gonna do the same to you."
Season 3 has been years in the making
Season 3 — debuting Sunday, April 12 at 9 p.m. on HBO — jumps forward several years from Season 2, which finished airing back in February 2022, with the characters now graduated from high school and making their way as young adults. In Season 3, "a group of childhood friends wrestle with the virtue of faith, the possibility of redemption, and the problem of evil," per the official description. Sam Levinson returns as writer, director, and showrunner. (For more on what's on tap for Season 3, click here.)
Zendaya reprises her Emmy-winning role as recovering drug addict Rue, with Sydney Sweeney as Cassie, Jacob Elordi as Nate, Hunter Schafer as Jules, Alexa Demie as Maddy, and Maude Apatow as Lexi. Former cast member Angus Cloud, who played drug dealer Fez in the first two seasons, died in July 2023 at just 25 years old. Eric Dane, who co-starred as Nate's dad Cal, passed away in February at age 53 after a years-long battle with ALS.
Press PLAY at the top for a sneak peek at Season 3, and let us know what you think in a comment below.