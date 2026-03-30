New Euphoria Season 3 Trailer Offers A First Look At Sharon Stone, The Late Eric Dane — Watch

"Euphoria" is bringing in some new faces this season — and bringing back one familiar face for the last time.

HBO has released a new trailer for Season 3 of the edgy drama (which you can watch above), and in it, we get a first look at new cast addition Sharon Stone as a Warner Bros. studio executive who seems to be helping Maude Apatow's Lexi get her foot in the Hollywood door. ("The network loved your storyline," Stone's character tells Lexi, to which the young acolyte responds: "Really?!")

The trailer also promises the return of Nate's father Cal, played by the late Eric Dane in one of his final on-screen roles. Cal bumps into former flame Jules at a bar, with her asking him, "Remember me?" ("How could I forget?" he replies.)

Elsewhere in the trailer: We learn that Rue has been trafficking drugs for a Mexican cartel — and she gets caught for it; we get a closer look at Nate and Cassie's wedding; Maddy pops back into Cassie's life to help her produce her, um, "content"; NFL star Marshawn Lynch plays a gun-toting henchman; Ali is in a hospital bed (!); and Rue warns Laurie, "Alamo tried to kill me... and he's gonna do the same to you."