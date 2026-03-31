Avatar: The Last Airbender Season 2 Sets June Premiere On Netflix

Aang and friends will return to Netflix this summer. The streamer has set a Thursday, June 25 release date for Season 2 of "Avatar: The Last Airbender," TVLine has learned.

A live-action adaptation of the classic animated Nickelodeon series, "Avatar: The Last Airbender" stars Gordon Cormier as Aang, Kiawentiio as Katara, Ian Ousley as Sokka, Dallas Liu as Prince Zuko, Miyako, Elizabeth Yu as Princess Azula, Momona Tamada as Ty Lee, Paul Sun-Hyung Lee as Uncle Iroh, Maria Zhang as Suki, Daniel Dae Kim as Fire Lord Ozai. Miya Cech joins the cast in Season 2 as Toph Beifong.

When the show returns for Season 2, Aang is still on his quest to master the four elements (water, earth, fire, and air) in order to defeat the Fire Nation and restore balance to the world. "After a bittersweet victory saving the Northern Water Tribe from the invading Fire Nation, Avatar Aang, Katara and Sokka regroup and set off on a mission to convince the elusive Earth King to aid in their battle against fearsome Fire Lord Ozai" in the second season, per Netflix's official logline.

It has already been reported that "Avatar: The Last Airbender" will end with Season 3.

What are your hopes for "Avatar: The Last Airbender" Season 2? Hit PLAY on the behind-the-scenes video above for your first look at the action to come, along with new interviews from the cast, then drop a comment with your thoughts below.