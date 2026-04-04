Jeremy Renner's Canceled Detective Series Deserved A Second Season

Before he was saving the world as Hawkeye in Marvel Studios' Avengers movies, Jeremy Renner was fighting crime in a very different setting. ABC's "The Unusuals" was a comedy-drama police procedural that ran for one season in 2009. Across its 10-episode run, "The Unusuals" followed Detective Casey Shraeger (Amber Tamblyn) as she joined the fictional 2nd Precinct in New York City. There, she's paired with Renner's Detective Jason Walsh following the murder of his previous partner. At the 2nd Precinct, Casey finds herself surrounded by detectives with dark secrets and eccentric personalities as she gradually uncovers complicated dynamics within the department.

"The Unusuals" was truly unique in its day. The series combined the dark and gritty drama of other police procedurals with oddball characters and a tongue-in-cheek sense of humor, injecting a comedic sensibility into its brief run. This distinctive blend of tone gave "The Unusuals" a voice that set it apart from more conventional police procedurals at the time. As creator Noah Hawley, who would go on to develop shows like "Fargo," "Legion," and "Alien: Earth," told The Futon Critic ahead of the series' premiere, "if this show doesn't work as a drama, it won't work as a comedy" — a difficult balance for network television at the time.

Though the series was short-lived, the reception was overwhelmingly positive. At the time of writing, "The Unusuals" has a 72% critic score on Rotten Tomatoes and a 100% audience score.